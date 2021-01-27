Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market to Reach US$ 122 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 24.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the virtual healthcare delivery market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The virtual healthcare delivery market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the virtual healthcare delivery market. The virtual healthcare delivery market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the virtual healthcare delivery market at the global and regional levels. The Virtual Healthcare Delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 122 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

A rise in the number of patients related to life-associated chronic disease, aging population coupled with the proliferating internet penetration across the globe is one of the key factors contributing to the market of global virtual healthcare delivery. In a study, it was found that around 60% of the total population uses the internet and the number of internet users' is growing at an annual rate of 7%. It means around 8,75,000 new users of the internet each day is growing up. Furthermore, the benefits of virtual healthcare such as saves time and money, prevention from infections at healthcare centers, and the option for a second opinion at the same time are also influencing the market growth. Additionally, the IT investments healthcare sector and advancement of technologies that help in facilitating health care providers to connect with patients and consulting practitioners across extensive distances and the saves time and travel of the patient is a leading factor for the market rise. As per a study by Cisco, globally more than 74% of Consumers are open to virtual doctor visits.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic gave a robust boom to the virtual healthcare delivery market as the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended using virtual healthcare delivery for the purpose to reduce the need for the person to go to health care facilities to evaluate suspected cases of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, the industry registered an exhibit growth in the number of patients for a virtual consultation. Also, healthcare service providers embrace virtual consultations to meet patients' needs during the pandemic. Also, in a survey, it was found that "90% of surgeons had used virtual consultation for patient consultations and outpatient clinics during the covid-19 pandemic". Furthermore, as per a health-tech platform Practo, the company registered 500% growth in the online consultation from March to May in 2020.

Global Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Platform Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Video Consulting

Audio Consulting

Messaging

KIOSKS

The video consultation segment dominated the by platform type of the global virtual healthcare delivery market and will grow at 28% CAGR to reach US$ 80.5 billion by the year 2027.

By Components, the market is primarily segmented into

Solution

Services

Amongst components, the services segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at a 25.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the services segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 58.3%.

By Delivery Mode, the market is primarily segmented into

Web/Telephonic

Call Centres

In 2019, the Web/Telephonic segment dominated the global virtual healthcare delivery market with nearly 73.5% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 100 billion of the market.

By Specialty, the market is primarily segmented into

Cardiology

Radiology

Psychiatry

Urgent Care

Remote ICU

Dermatology

Others

In 2019, the radiology segment dominated the global virtual healthcare delivery market with nearly 29.7% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 33.1 billion of the market.

By End-Users, the market is primarily fragmented into

Payers

Providers

Patients

Others

Amongst end-users, providers accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 25.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the providers' segment accounted for a revenue share of 51.4% in 2019.

Digital Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

& Europe

Asia-Pacific

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the virtual healthcare delivery market with almost US$ 9.4 billion revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 26.7% over the forecast period on account of the internet penetration & growing awareness about its benefits.

The major players targeting the market includes

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

American Well

Biotelemetry

Blue Sky Health

Cisco Systems

Honeywell International

McKesson Corporation

OBS Medical

SOC Telemed

MDLive, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the virtual healthcare delivery market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the virtual healthcare delivery market?

Which factors are influencing the virtual healthcare delivery market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the virtual healthcare delivery market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the virtual healthcare delivery market?

What is the demand in global regions of the virtual healthcare delivery market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

