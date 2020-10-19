Virtual International Payments Course: December 2nd, 4th & 8th, 2020 - Key Principles, Concepts, Practices and Current Developments
Oct 19, 2020, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Payments" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in the international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
What will you learn
- Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments
- Learn about the various stages of low and high-value payment process
- Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS
- Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles
- Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement
- Learn about liquidity management principles
- Gain the tools for managing all risks involved
- Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks
- Explore the current market trends and challenges
Main topics covered during this training
- Foreign exchange & currency principles
- High-value global payments
- Cross Border Retail Payments
- Alternative Payment Arrangements & Systems (Correspondent Banking, Hawala)
- Purpose & role of SWIFT
- Purpose & role of CLS
- International Payments & the Law
- International Standards, Conventions & Principles
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Global Clearing & Settlement
- Liquidity & Treasury management
- International trade facilitation
- How International Trade is financed
- Risk management, and
- Legal & Regulatory issues
- Challenges for corporates in international payments
- Current and future trends
Key Topics Covered:
International Payments Primer
Participants are introduced to the key concepts, principles, and terms relating to international payments. Delegates are provided a fundamental understanding of the field and a foundation for comprehending more advanced or topic-specific subject matter delivered subsequently in the program.
- The purpose of a Payment System
- Characteristics of International Payments
- The Payment Process
- The Current International Payments Scene
- Who Makes International Payments
Cross-Border Retail Payments
- Definitions and Overview
- Nature of Cross-Border Payments
- Demand and Supply Sides
- Key Features
- Overview of the Cross-Border Retail Payments Market
- The Demand Side
The Supply Side - Front End
- Payment Service Providers
- Types of PSPs of Cross-Border Retail Payment Services
- End-to-End PSPs
- Payment Instruments
- Payment Cards for Cross-Border Payments
- Service Channels and Access Points
Supply Side - Back End
- Back-End Arrangements
- Correspondent Banking Model
- Interlinking Model
- Closed-Loop/In-House/Intragroup
- Peer-to-Peer Model
- Use of the Blockchain
- Contractual, Legal and Regulatory Framework
Market Preferences
- Demand Side - Different Preferences
- Demand Side - Expectations
- Supply Side - Front End - Innovation, Cash preferences, challenges and standards
ISO 20022 and International Interlinking of Payment Infrastructures
- Supply Side - Back End Messaging, Settlement, Improvements, Alternatives
Regional Integration Case Studies
- Directo a Mxico
- EACHA
- Arab Regional Payment System
- SEPA
Interdiction & Enforcement Aspects of International Payments
- International Payments & the Law
- Local Laws
- International Principles and AML Requirements
- Financial Action Task Force (FATF)
- Examples of Legal Payments Structures - The USA, The UK, European Union
- Anti-Money Laundering
- Suspicious Activities
High-Value Global Payments
- TARGET2
- CHIPS
- TARGET T2-Securities
The Purpose & Role of SWIFT
- SWIFT's Evolution
- Network & Transaction Volumes
- Before SWIFT - How payments worked
- What SWIFT is used for
- The Role of SWIFT in Payments
- BICs
- Straight Through Processing
- FIN Services - How it works
- SWIFTNet
- SWIFT Message Types
- Cross Border ACH (SWIFT through a CUG)
- The FIN Message Dissected
- SWIFT Standards XML: Comparing FIN & XML, SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi)
Global Clearing & Settlement
- A Study in complexity
- Settlement Under Correspondent Banking
Foreign Exchange & Currency Principles
- Foreign Exchange (FX) Terms
- Nostro & Vostro
- How Foreign Exchange Works - A Case Study
- Exchange Rates - How rates are set, Supply & Demand, International Monetary Issues, Purchasing Power Parity
- Foreign Exchange Issues: Gold Standard, National Fiat Money, Bretton Woods, Floating Rates
Alternative International Payment Systems
- Hawala - What it is and how it works
- A Case Study
- Why is Hawala used?
- Is Hawala Legal?
- Hawala and Money Laundering
- How the system can be misused
Workers' Remittances
- What are Remittances?
- Who are the SenderS and the Receivers?
The Purpose, Role & Operation of CLS
- This section deals with risks in International payments and the role of CLS in their mitigation.
International Payments and Risk
- Herstatt Risk
- What are all the Foreign Exchange Risks?
- Settlement Methods and their Effect on Risk
The Mathematics of Foreign Exchange Settlement
- How Exposures are Measured
- The Foreign Exchange Settlement Process
- Projecting FX Settlement Exposures
- Duration of FX Settlement Exposures
- Size and Duration of Exposures
- Payment System Operating Hours & Time Zones
Continuous Linked Settlement
- How CLS Works
- Benefits of CLS
- New CLS Services
- CLS & Correspondent Banking
Liquidity Management
- Traditional Tools of Liquidity Management
- Managing Liquidity
- Managing Liquidity Within a Bank System
- Multi-Currency Liquidity Management
International Trade Facilitation
- The Trade Process
- Payments Within the Trade Process
- Payments in International Trade
- Documentary Credits & Documentary Collections
- Linking Goods to Documents
Guarantees & Letters of Credit
- Guarantees - types, uses and processes
- Letters of Credit
- Standby Letters of Credit
International Trade Financing Methods
- Balancing cost and risk
- Customer financing solutions - Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection
Risk Management in FX
- What is Risk?
- The Size of the Problem
- FX Risks - Some Notes Case Studies
Managing Risks
- Enterprise Risk Management
- Implementing a Risk Management Policy
- Operational Risk
- Managing Operational Risk
- Risk Analysis
- Risk Appetite
- Risk Impact Vs. Frequency
- Risk Impact Vs. Probability
- Regulation as a Payment System Risk
Advanced Legal and Regulatory Issues
- Achieving an Efficient International Payment Service
- UNCITRAL and its Model Law
- FATF and International Payments
Corporate Perspectives & Challenges in International Payments
- What Corporates Want
- RosettaNet
Emerging Trends
- How International Payments are Changing
- What the Future may Hold
