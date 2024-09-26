Virtual Internet Announces Apple has Approved Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G Express for Immediate Distribution from the Apple App Store

Virtual 5G Express is available for immediate distribution from the Apple App Store in 175 Countries around the World

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet today has announced that Apple has approved Virtual Internet's Virtual 5G Express, for immediate distribution from the Apple App Store. Virtual 5G Express delivers the highest performance for multimedia applications as well as the most secure networking of any App based service and protects and enhances personal communications, financial and AI applications. Virtual 5G Express (V5GE or V5G Express) is the first of many Virtual Internet products to be distributed from the premier App Store in the world.

The Apple App Store is an app marketplace developed and maintained by Apple for mobile apps on its' iOS and iPadOS operating systems. The store allows users to browse and download approved apps developed within Apple's iOS SDK. Apps can be downloaded on the iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad, and some can be transferred to the Apple Watch smartwatch or 4th-generation or newer Apple TVs as extensions of iPhone apps. The Apple App Store is considered to deliver only the highest quality, thoroughly checked apps. Applications are subject to approval by Apple for reliability testing and other analysis. The Apple App Store leads all other App stores in revenue, and unlike other app stores the Apple App Store is also available in China. Moreover, Apple App Store users are used to paying for their iOS apps, thus significantly contributing to yearly revenue for Apple Inc. and their partner companies.

Virtual 5G Express Availability

Virtual 5G Express was previously available through Google Play, AppBrain and multiple other App Stores. It will soon be available from Virtual Internet's AppSphere App Store. Since its launch during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics V5GE and V5G proved to be the World's Choice as Virtual 5G Express became one of the most frequently downloaded Apps across the globe.

Virtual 5G Platform

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5GE create 5G over a Global 5G Cloud, which runs over every physical Network in the world. V5G and V5GE work over any connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio, Satellite) and any connection medium. V5G and V5GE uniquely deliver Global 5G service over any service provider network, even when the underlying service provider connection is not 5G, to end-user devices that are also not 5G. This makes V5G and V5GE the best and most cost efficient 5G service anywhere in the world today.

Virtual 5G Express

V5GE is especially engineered to be Always-ON, without any service interruption ever, with operational results showing uninterrupted service for multiple consecutive months.

V5GE is also global, it connects to the world's only Global 5G Network. Apple's recent announcement of AI additions to all Apple platforms mean Apple AI will use Cloud based AI interactions that run over Internet; this makes the Secure 5G Networking of the V5GE/V5G platform the most robust network service in the industry for multimedia, and cloud-based AI networking.

These operational features are just some of the reasons the distribution of Virtual 5G Express on the Apple platform from the Apple App Store is a perfect pairing.

Virtual 5G Platform and Apple Devices

Like Virtual 5G Express, Apple devices are the leading edge of technology in their market. Virtual Internet will be distributing the entirety of the Virtual 5G platform through the Apple App Store and looks forward to our future innovations becoming available on the Apple platform Worldwide.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

About ADARA

ADARA is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a subsidiary of ADARA.

[email protected]

