Virtual Internet Announces Enhanced Virtual 5GExpress

V5GE enhanced Privacy, Upload Speeds for Apps like Tik Tok, WeChat, WhatsApp, YouTube and all User Generated Content, Apps and Websites, wherever you work, reside or travel

Virtual 5GExpress is an All-Access Network

Freedom to access what you want

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced the release of the new Virtual 5G Express.

The reengineered App is has been released and is now available on Google's Android, and Apple's iOS platforms.

Privacy and Security

Virtual 5G Express has been reengineered to provide greater Privacy and Security. Users of VPNs note that VPNs are easily blocked, making these Apps useless, V5GE is a Global Network that hosts services that users want most, eliminating service disruptions from VPN blocks, making services 100% available no matter where you work, reside or travel.

Performance

V5GE has been enhanced for higher Upload Speeds. Tik Tok, WeChat, WhatsApp, YouTube and many others are the most popular engaging Apps because they rely on User Generated Content, which is then uploaded. V5GE has engineered Upload Speeds to increase making these Apps work better over V5G Express, making it the perfect platform for Users of these Apps.

Availability

Virtual 5G Express is more than an App, it is a Global Network. V5G Express does more than provide complete Access, it also works over every Service Provider, in every country, over every connectivity, Wi-Fi, Mobile Data (Cellular Radio), and Satellite. V5GE means complete access to every App, Website and Service. V5GExpress delivers "Set it and Forget It", 100% uptime, so you can turn it on, and leave it on, so you can enjoy your life, and do your work.

Value

In response to requests from Users of VPNs that are easily blocked, making these Apps useless, and wasting the money spent on subscriptions of blocked VPNs, V5GE has been enhanced with features so Users can still access the Apps and Websites they previously relied on VPNs to reach. V5GE was the most downloaded App at the Olympics, surged on multiple Awards, and V5GE has become hugely popular from its National TV Campaign.

Freedom

V5GExpress gives you the Freedom to access what you want, for as long as you want wherever you work, reside or travel.

V5GE is the Worlds Choice.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.