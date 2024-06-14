Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G Express for MacOS

First V5GE for the Desktop Market

Key Development in Strategic Operational Plan

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G Express for MacOS. This represents the initial release of a series of new Virtual 5G platform developments. The new Virtual 5G Express is the first Virtual 5G App developed for the desktop market.

Strategic Market

Virtual 5G Express for MacOS is the first V5GE for the Desktop Market and a key development in the Strategic Operational Plan for V5G platform service.

In 2023, there were 210 million Notebooks sold, 82 million Detachable tablets sold, and 76 million Desktops sold --totaling over 366 million devices. This makes desktops and laptops a large and enduring market and the latest that V5GE will support. Most importantly, MacOS Laptops are used nearly exclusively in the Medical Industry. It is estimated that over 90% of Physicians in Hospital and Clinics use MacOS laptops in the practice of Medicine, making MacOS a strategic target for V5GE for MacOS.

MacOS Desktops and Laptops

V5GE delivers the highest performance for multimedia applications as well as the most secure networking of any Networking App based service for personal communications, financial and AI applications.

V5GE is especially engineered to be Always-ON, without any service interruption ever, with operational results showing uninterrupted service for multiple consecutive months.

V5GE is also Global, it connects to the World's only Global 5G Network.

These operational features are the reason Mac OS has been selected as the perfect platform for V5GE's initial release for the Laptop and Desktop market.

Asia and MacOS Laptops and Desktops

Like V5GE, MacOS devices are the leading edge of technology in their market. Mac has continued to grow faster than any Windows brand. M1 Mac mini catapulted Apple to number one in Japanese desktop PC market accounting for 27.1% of all the country's computer sales, Singapore has the most MacOS users in Asia. 23.7% of Singaporeans use a desktop computer running on MacOS. Globally Apple's Mac sales surged 40.2% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 as all the top PC makers shipments plummeted. As a result, the indomitable Mac's worldwide market share rose from 8.2% to a whopping 13.5% year-over-year for Q322, per International Data Corporation (IDC). Currently, in 2024, Apple is still #1 in Year-over-Year (YoY) growth --leading the entire industry.

V5GE and MacOS Multimedia

MacOS platforms lead the industry in multimedia features: superb displays, the best webcams and best microphones in any laptop and desktop platform. The platforms are of such high-quality users often exclusively use them for calls, using the camera and built in microphone in the new iMacs. When users are mobile any falloff in network performance is immediately visible in the multimedia of top-of-the-line laptops. V5GE enables the bandwidth and networking performance of these Laptops to not only remain as high as when in a home or work environment, V5GE enables 5G performance when the user is Mobile anywhere in the World.

V5GE and MacOS Catalina

V5GE works on any version of MacOS; it has been specifically engineered to be optimized for MacOS Catalina; which is the 15th release of what Apple used to call OS X. MacOS Catalina is now the Mac Operating System in 95%+ of all Mac Laptops and Desktops Worldwide.

MacOS Catalina is built on a solid and secure Unix-based foundation. Catalina runs smoothly and reliably and adds several appealing new features. Highlights include the Sidecar feature that lets you use any recent iPad as a second screen. Catalina also adds iOS-style features like Screen Time with enhanced parental controls. It replaces the classic iTunes app, with elegant new apps for music, podcasts, and TV. When users are online, they need highest network security with completely uninterrupted service that can network other multimedia devices, such as TVs and iPads. V5GE is especially engineered to be Always-ON, without any service interruption ever, with operational results showing uninterrupted service for multiple consecutive months.

V5GE and MacOS Multimedia Cross Platform and Cloud Based AI

V5GE is the most secure networking App in the industry and operates over the World's only 5G Global Network. The V5G platform uniquely networks Cross Platforms devices from Android to Apple and the V5G/V5GE platform already networks Smart TVs. Apple's recent announcement of AI additions to all Apple platforms will use Cloud based AI interactions, which will run over Internet. This makes the Cross Platform Secure 5G Networking of the V5G/V5GE platform the most robust network service in the industry for multimedia, and cloud-based AI networking.

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express --The Global 5G Cloud

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5GE create 5G over a Global 5G Cloud, which runs over every Physical Network in the world. V5G and V5GE work over any connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio, Satellite), any connection medium at all. V5G and V5GE uniquely deliver Global 5G service over any service provider network, even when the underlying Service Provider connection is not 5G, to End User devices that are also not 5G. This makes V5G and V5GE the best and most cost efficient 5G service anywhere in the world today.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.