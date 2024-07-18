Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G Express for Microsoft

V5GE now for Windows and Office both Device and Cloud-based

V5GE now covers the Desktop Market

Key Development in Strategic Operational Plan

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G Express for Windows. This represents the next and biggest release of a series of new Virtual 5G platform developments. The new Virtual 5G Express is the first Virtual 5G App developed for the desktop market.

Virtual 5G Express for Windows is the next V5GE for the Desktop Market and a key development in Strategic Operational Plan for V5G platform service.

As of 2024, Microsoft's Windows is the dominant desktop operating system worldwide, with a market share of around 72% with Microsoft operating in more than 150 countries. Windows accounts for approximately 68.15% of the desktop, tablet, and console OS market.

Virtual 5G Express critical for Cloud-based services

The vast majority of Windows based services are now delivered from the Cloud, which makes V5GE's ultra secure 5G connections critical for safe access and delivery of remote Windows based services.

Windows/Office Cloud-based services

The Microsoft Azure cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services that customers can use for computing, networking, storage and web application services.

Microsoft's server products and cloud services are one of its highest growth segments. Server and cloud products have already become the company's largest segment contributing 29% of cloud revenues, with server and cloud products including Microsoft Azure IaaS, SaaS products such as SQL, Windows server, Visual Studio, System Center and GitHub.

Microsoft Azure cloud, Office 365, and Windows OS now account for 70% of total of all Microsoft company revenues.

Windows/Office based local Desktops and Laptops

Almost 56% of organizations worldwide use Microsoft Azure for their cloud services. Microsoft Windows based services delivered from the cloud are largely Office Suite Desktop services. Office suite is a collection of software applications. Office 365 is the brand name previously used by Microsoft for a group of software applications providing productivity related services to its subscribers. Office 365 applications include Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint and Microsoft Teams. The consumer and small business plans of Office 365 were renamed as Microsoft 365 in 2020. These software applications are designed to be used for tasks within an organization, delivered from the Cloud.

V5GE and local Desktop and Laptop Market

Virtual 5G Express has a unique value for the Microsoft platform. V5GE for Microsoft enables the device to have a Globally available secure 5G connection, whether that device is running a local instance of Windows and Office or a cloud-based remote Windows and Office service.

The worldwide market share of office suite technologies is split between Google's G Suite and Microsoft's Office 365, with G Suite controlling around 48% of the global market and Office 365 holding around 46% with exceptions.

In the United States, G Suite holds a market share of 59% and Office 365 holds a 40% market share. In China Office 365 holds a market share of 57% and G Suite holds a market share of 40%. Adjusted for the larger population of China, Office 365 has a larger base.

With all the major desktop and device operating systems local and cloud-based now supported by the Virtual 5G platform, including Microsoft, Apple and Google, as well as Android Auto, Virtual 5G is now the premier platform of its' kind in the world.

V5GE Always ON and Windows/Office based local and cloud-based devices

Microsoft Office Suite Desktop/productivity whether local or cloud-based is expected to provide continuous operation, for enterprise employees and home users.

V5GE delivers both the highest performance and continuous availability for Office Suite Desktop/productivity services as well as the most secure networking of any Networking App based service for personal communications, financial and AI applications.

V5GE is especially engineered to be Always-ON, without any service interruption ever, with operational results showing uninterrupted service for multiple consecutive months. This is critical as users Globally need to get connected, and stay connected when it comes to Office Suite Desktop/productivity services that need to be continuously available. V5GE is Global, it connects to the Worlds only Global 5G Network, so its' reach is greater than the Azure or AWS clouds in which these services are hosted.

These operational features are the reason the Windows/Office cloud-based platform has been selected as the next platform for V5GE's most exciting release for the Laptop and Desktop market.

Microsoft Windows/Office User Population

Microsoft 365 is used by over a million companies worldwide, with over one million customers in the United States alone using the office suite software. 345 million people (paid seats) are currently using Microsoft 365, over 958,333 daily active users, approximately 39,930 users utilizing Microsoft 365 every hour. The Microsoft 365 suite generates $63.36 billion in revenue.

V5GE operates at the User level, on every device, every desktop, every network in every continent in the world. This makes V5GE uniquely valuable for cloud-based services delivered globally to users no matter where they reside, work or travel.

Global Market for Cloud enabled Laptops and Desktops

Like V5GE, Windows/Office cloud-enabled devices are the leading grow sector in the industry. Microsoft Azure market share of 19% is only behind Amazon's AWS at 32%. However, Microsoft's cloud revenues are growing at a higher rate than Amazon with a 3-year average of 70% compared to 39.8% for Amazon. Amazon is growing from a larger base; however, Microsoft is still expected to close the gap with Amazon in market share.

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express --The Global 5G Cloud

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5GE create 5G over a Global 5G Cloud, which runs over every Physical Network in the world. V5G and V5GE work over any connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio, Satellite), any connection medium at all. V5G and V5GE uniquely deliver Global 5G service over any service provider network, even when the underlying Service Provider connection is not 5G, to End User devices that are also not 5G. This makes V5G and V5GE the best and most cost efficient 5G service anywhere in the world today.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

