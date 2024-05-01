Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G for the Apple Platform

V5GE is the first Virtual Internet App for Apple iOS

Extends the V5G Global Service and Brand to Apple

V5GE and V5G target different environments and user needs

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G for the Apple platform.

V5GE is the first Virtual Internet App for the Apple ecosystem, and the first V5G service offering for Apple.

V5GE is initially available for iOS, the Apple Operating system for iPhones. Future releases will support MacOS, and iPadOS.

V5G enables 5G service on any generation phone, on any network, any provider and now, any Smartphone platform operating system.

Initially engineered to run on Android, Virtual 5G service delivered through V5GE is now available on Apple platforms. V5GE is already in Global pre-GA (General Availability) release through the Apple Developer Program.

Apple

After not being in the Top 10 for years, Apple briefly became #1 in the world in Smartphone sales in terms of units shipped, currently holding #2 (1st Quarter 2024). Given this increase in market share, Virtual Internet determined it is the right time to extend the V5G Global Network to Apple users.

iOS

The iPhone is Apple's largest selling product. Apple (non-Android Phones) comprise 20% ± of the global market and approximately 80% of the World is on Android.

The selection of iOS as the initial support for Apple was made because Apple is engineering macOS and iPadOS to be closer in both look and operation to iOS.

5G service is a function of the network, not just the phone. New iPhones typically focus on features (e.g. cameras) that are specific to the device. This is why it is an opportune moment for iPhone users to have access to the Worlds Leading 5G Global Enhanced Mobile Broadband Network.

Car Play and Android Auto

V5G has already been engineered to work on Android Auto. Apple Car Play has been similarly designed to work as an option alongside Android Auto in automobiles. V5GE is purposefully designed to provide enhanced service over Apple, a service that devices makers and Smartphone Operating systems by themselves cannot deliver.

With Net Neutrality (ISPs cannot provide service enhancement for specific sites or services) now a global policy, practice and unintentional reality, Virtual Internet's Global 5G Service is uniquely able to provide enhanced service delivery for partner Apps, distribution partners, and for Virtual Internet App Users.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

