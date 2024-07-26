Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5GE

V5GE and V5G are the World's Choice as Downloads and Users for Virtual 5G Express and Virtual 5G surge in response to sabotage of fiber-optic cables across France

V5GE usage increases 10,000% at Paris Olympics

#3 in Tools Downloads in France

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G Express reached #3 in Tools Downloads in France, based on statistics from App Brain and Android on Google Play in July 2024. Virtual 5GE was also among the top Tools Apps released in the last 30 days.

Installations and Users for Virtual 5G Express and Virtual 5G surged in response to sabotage of fiber-optic cables across France. IT companies, such as cloud computing groups, were hit by the outages, which forced traffic to move to alternative routes over Wi-Fi, Cellular and Satellite Transmissions.

Virtual Internet announced that downloads and usage were especially high in Lille, Fance and Paris, France and London, England, the sites of attacks on the day of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and the Eurostar TGV cancellations.

Users report that with both V5GE and V5G, they received broadband service. Users also noted their communications were secure and uninterrupted. Without V5GE and V5G, they experienced that service was unstable or absent.

V5GE and V5G were the World's Choice.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

