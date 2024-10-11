Virtual Internet Announces Virtual Meet for the Apple Platform

Virtual Meet is the first of first of its kind on the Apple iOS Platform

Extends the Virtual Internet Global Service and Brand to Apple

Virtual Meet Unleashes World's Best Real-Time Communication in iOS

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced the Virtual Meet "VMeet" Application, for the Apple Platform. Virtual Meet is a one-of-a-kind Remote Video Telephony Platform.

Superior Platform

Virtual Meet by Virtual Internet

Virtual Meet is superior to Zoom and other platforms for Telecommuting, Remote Work, Remote Education, Telemedicine, Telehealth, Webinars, and Virtual Conferences.

Virtual Meet has over 1 million installations and the underlying code currently supports 20 million + active users.

Virtual Meet has video technology superior in quality to Zoom, Webex, Skype, WhatsApp.

Virtual Meet was specifically engineered to work both as a stand-alone app and with Virtual 5G and Virtual Home Office. This means VMeet is the only Video Telephony platform that has access to the Worlds only Global 5G Network.

Rich Functionality

Virtual Meet offers a rich functionality beyond basic video calls.

Not only does VMeet implement video technology that is superior in Quality to Zoom, Webex, Skype and WhatsApp, Virtual Meet has an unmatched list of features:

• High-Definition Video Calling and Audio Calling • Camera and Microphone Privacy Controls • High-Definition Video Conferencing • Password Protection to prevent Room "Bombing" • High-Definition Video Global Broadcasts • Upload to Dropbox • Instant Installation - Downloadable App • Livestream to YouTube • Universal Support for Any Device - • Cloud-based Access through App or Browser

Supports all Device Generations; 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, • Peer-to-peer data exchange for text chat, file transfer, or application-specific data sharing. Wi-Fi, Satellite, and Wired • Globally Available Now • 5G Global Network • Instant Software Upgrade • Unlimited Frequency • Supports All Video Uses • Unlimited Participants • Live and Recorded • Unlimited Duration • Person to Person, Group and Broadcast • Integrated Chat



Remote Telephone Platform

Virtual Meet allows you to be productive at home or when traveling. Virtual Meet supports:

Screen Sharing: Share your device's screen for presentations or collaborative work.

Data Channels: Enable various data exchange scenarios.

Scalability: Handle multiple participants in conferences

Users can use other apps with VMeet and have video calls and even screen sharing while enjoying their favorite apps without needing extra plugins.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

