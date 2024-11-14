Virtual Internet Launches New Website

Virtual Internet's World Wide Web presence redesigned as entry to revolutionary Distribution Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet announced the launch of its new web presence, Virtual Internet Global.

The Virtual Internet site has been redesigned and re-engineered to support a host of interactive features, several features have been implemented in the site, with many more being introduced in coming days.

Virtual Internet Global has been redesigned as a destination site; a portal into the new Distribution Platform which will be officially launched in coming days. News regarding the Distribution Platform will be announced shortly.

Virtual Internet's new website will incorporate new multimedia information on the Virtual Internet product portfolio, and feature sales and subscription features for the millions that have already downloaded Virtual providing increased information on the Virtual Internet products already available at Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. Virtual Internet's news site will also introduce new customizable features for users of the Virtual Internet portfolio of products.

Virtual Internets new site will also be the location for new on the upcoming expansions of Virtual Internet's Business model, partnerships, product launches and other significant developments.

Virtual Internet's new site is the initial look at a site that will become rapidly evolving expanding global resource.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

PR contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.