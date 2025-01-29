Virtual Internets' Virtual Gateway

Virtual Gateway is an advanced Wireless 5G Mobile Broadband Gateway. VGateway works with the next generation of Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6) and other technologies.

What is an IoT gateway?

An IoT gateway that serves as a bridge between IoT devices and clouds. It enables communication, data collection, and data preprocessing, making it easier to manage and analyze data from a diverse set of IoT devices. IoT gateways play a critical role in ensuring data transmission, security, and interoperability within IoT networks.

Virtual Gateway is an advanced IoT Gateway

Mobile devices, such as Smartphones and tablets, can act as unintelligent insecure IoT gateways by serving as central communication hubs, connecting to a wide range of IoT devices using various protocols. Mobile devices can collect data from their environment or attached sensors, process this data locally using their built-in sensors and then transmit it to the cloud or other IoT devices. Smartphones provide a User Interface (UI) that is user-friendly.

Virtual Gateway enables Portable, Private, Secure and Robust Global 5G Mobile Broadband Networking for all Apps and Devices including IoT devices. Virtual Gateway provides an interface through which dedicated IoT apps can allow users to monitor and control IoT devices, making Virtual Gateway an integral part of an IoT ecosystem.

The modern approach for IoT is the use of Smartphones in a central and pivotal role within the ecosystem of IoT-based communications. These devices are universal and easily accessible, used by billions of people. Smartphones are not just communication devices; they are equipped with an array of built-in sensors, including GPS, cameras, accelerometers, gyroscopes, and proximity sensors, complemented by diverse wireless communication technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID, and NFC.

Virtual Gateway on a Smartphone enables the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, using communication protocols like Bluetooth, perhaps the most versatile wireless standard.

Virtual Gateway on Android and iOS smartphones seamlessly integrates Bluetooth-enabled IoT devices, allowing smartphones to communicate with a wide range of devices without the need for proprietary connectors or complex configurations.

Virtual Gateway makes smartphones indispensable as IoT gateways, facilitating smoother integration and enhanced accessibility across diverse IoT applications. Modern smartphones are equipped with powerful processing capabilities. This means they can perform IoT data pre-processing operations locally and Virtual Gateway can share that data with other devices, with the world or with the world.

AI

With the coming of AI, the powerful processing capability of the smartphone will sometimes not be enough, that is when Virtual Gateway connects IoT devices and the processing and intelligence of the AI cloud.

Ease of configuration and use

The simplicity of configuration and use is a significant advantage of employing smartphones in IoT setups. Given the widespread usage of smartphones among consumers, the process of configuring and managing IoT devices becomes more user-friendly and accessible.

Global Reliability

Where industrial gateways encounter issues causing data transmission disruptions, Virtual Gateway connecting an IoT architecture enables devices to utilize any available smartphone to relay and receive data, ensuring continued connectivity and data flow.

Multi-protocol integration

Virtual Gateway operates on all mobile devices, which are already equipped with multiple communication protocols, such as cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. Virtual Gateway acts as the bridge between different IoT devices and technologies.

Scalability and diversity of applications

With the growing number of mobile devices in the world, IoT infrastructure based on these devices can easily adapt and evolve to meet a multitude of applications, from home automation to industry. Smartphone gateways can enhance IoT use cases such as smart cities, smart agriculture, smart healthcare, smart logistics and smart manufacturing.

Virtual Gateway as an IoT Gateway on Mobile Devices: a giant leap in IoT architecture

Any physical thing or device (sensors, actuators, objects, meters, displays and so on) connects into IoT network through many ways:

Direct connectivity between the device and the IoT platform

Connection through an IoT mesh network

Connection to an IoT gateway

Why the need for an IoT gateway?

A network of physical things and devices is the obvious layer in IoT architecture. But those physical things or devices have limited connectivity capabilities. Sensors use Bluetooth low energy (BLE) for low-power wireless communications. These and other protocols cannot directly connect to larger networks like wide area networks (WAN) or the Internet. That's why an IoT gateway, especially a Virtual Gateway as an IoT Gateway is essential. Virtual Gateway offers sensors a single point of contact with external networks using Wi-Fi, GSM, Bluetooth, or other types of connectivity.

Virtual Gateway on Smartphones uses already built in capabilities, to connect a universe of embedded, tiny, low-power, wearable IoT as well as many other devices.

Virtual Gateway fills a gap and enables Private Robust Secure universal access to the Internet and Clouds.

Virtual Gateway in any IoT mobile app architecture fills this gap.

