Virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum Opens With Free Concert and Tour

The worldwide opening of the virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum showcasing art, photos, interviews and music will be celebrated in the Neverworld Metaverse. 

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests from around the world are invited to join the friends and family of Jerry Garcia on June 7, 2023, in the Neverworld Metaverse, an online open simulator metaverse, to celebrate the opening of the virtual Jerry Garcia Archive Museum. Visitors can create unique avatars on the Neverworld Grid before embarking on a tour of archival content featuring Jerry's fine art, collections of rare photos and interview recordings. The event will culminate with a free concert featuring Rainbow Full of Sound, jazz artist Tony Saunders and sound poet Jair-Rohm Parker Wells.

The Jerry Garcia Foundation established the official Jerry Garcia Archive as a vehicle to educate and inspire the greater community. The online resource provides a digital library of historical information about the beloved virtuoso. 

The public can now experience the online Jerry Garcia Archive Museum as Neverworld creator and digital artist Govega Sachertorte and Thirza Ember of the Hypergrid Safari Tours offer an inaugural docent tour of the museum and adjacent Art Garden.

Jerry Garcia archivist Peter Agelasto will make a special live presentation on the virtual stage built by digital artist Nexus Storm in Neverworld. Guests will also receive an airdrop of unique gifts designed by Nexus Storm; Jerry's youngest daughter, Keelin Garcia; and his wife, Manasha Garcia.

"It's an honor to share this beautiful world. We're grateful to the extremely talented Govega Sachertorte and to the Neverworld Grid team of brilliant digital artists for bringing this project to fruition. The interactive virtual world format will make the digital library immediately accessible to everyone," said Love108, conceptual artist and producer at the Archive Museum.

The museum tour and concert admittance are free of charge. It is recommended that guests create their avatars a few days in advance of the event at the Neverworld website: https://www.neverworldgrid.com/.

For more information, please visit the Jerry Garcia Archive.

The Jerry Garcia Archive
The official Jerry Garcia Archive provides a digital library of historical information about the beloved virtuoso. The collectively assembled archive serves as an educational vehicle for the greater community by preserving Jerry Garcia's artistic contributions for future generations. 

Neverworld Grid
Neverworld Grid, founded in 2015, is a virtual online open simulator metaverse. Founded by digital artist Govega Sachertorte, Neverworld is a community built by 3D content creators. 

