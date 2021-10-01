Virtual Marketplace For Indiana Housing Unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Breymeir, Executive Director of the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association today unveiled a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in the Hoosier State. The platform allows Indiana homebuyers the capability to browse, select and tour manufactured homes & modular homes for sale online.

Its new website, www.YourIndianaHomes.com , will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Indiana manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.

"The virtual shopping showroom for homes adds a whole new dimension to the home buying experience," said Breymeir. "Touring a new home or residential community in Indiana is just a click away."

About The Indiana Manufactured Housing Association

The Indiana Manufactured Housing Association (IMHA) is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to representing the factory-built housing industry in Indiana. IMHA members include retailers, manufacturers, community owners, finance companies, and more. Our purpose is to protect and promote the general welfare of the manufactured housing industry.

We strive to educate Indiana homebuyers about modern, factory-built manufactured and modular housing and promoting manufactured and modular homes across our state. We serve the interests of Indiana's home-buying public, helping consumers find the perfect home or the right community for a home to be located.

The members of IMHA are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across Indiana. IMHA supports our members with training, continuing education, and resources — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell, and finance manufactured and modular homes have access to the best industry practices available. This site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

