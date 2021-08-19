Virtual Marketplace For Washington Homebuyers Unveiled

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joan Brown, Executive Director of the Northwest Housing Association today unveiled a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace for consumers to find places to shop for factory-built homes available in the Evergreen State. The platform provides Washington homebuyers the educational tools to learn more about today's factory-built homes and where to find manufactured homes & modular homes for sale near them.

The new website, www.todaysmanufacturedhome.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about manufactured homes available for sale in Washington and link directly to manufacturers and retailers that serve the state. "This new site will explain to consumers how today's manufactured homes are built for living and built for today's new homeowner," said Joan Brown.

About The Northwest Housing Association

The Northwest Housing Association (NHA) is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to educating Washington's homebuyers about modern, precision-built manufactured housing and promoting manufactured homes across Washington state. NHA has served the interests of Washington's home-buying public, helping consumers find the perfect hand-built home or the right community for a home to be located.

The members of NHA are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across Washington. NHA supports our members with training, continuing education, and information — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell and finance manufactured homes have access to the best industry practices available.

Manufactured housing is an important source of affordable housing for 22 million households across the country. The factory-built housing industry produces about 90,000 homes a year and contributes around $2.6 billion to the U.S. economy. Every year, about 10% of new homes are built in a factory. Here in Washington, the supply of affordable, quality housing is shrinking. Modern, manufactured homes offer a solution for Washington residents seeking a path to sustainable homeownership for their families. This site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

CONTACT: Joan Brown

(360)357-5650

[email protected]

