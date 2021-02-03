Virtual Medical International (OTC: QEBR) Signs Agreement To Open Ten New Whole Health Stores With Natural Life In Florida

Virtual Medical "QEBR" has entered an agreement to expand Natural Life outlets in Florida in a joint venture revenue sharing agreement. The Natural Life franchise currently has 4 operating stores and is expanding by opening 10 more Stores in Florida in 2021 with QEBR in a joint venture.

Natural Life's Founder, Gabriel Suarez, stated: "Natural Life is eager to join with Virtual Medical in the joint venture. This a significant next step forward in adding to our initiative for the franchise expansion business opportunity. It is exciting to have a proven model like Natural Life join with Virtual Medical to offer this new opportunity to prospects that want to get into the whole health space."

Larson Elmore CEO of QEBR commented in endorsing the joint venture that "Natural Life is a great brand for QEBR to collaborate with as this deal gives us an immediate presence in the Southeast U.S. market, as well as the ability to increase our footprint across the USA as we move forward with our planned expansion strategy."

This joint venture is expected to duplicate Natural Life's very successful format to establish a larger chain of retail stores that specialize in whole health products and other holistic products such as Kava, Turmeric, Akuamma, Ginseng and Ashwagandha. Natural Life as a company can offer more than 300 CBD products and over 20 brands through its stores and website.Quality and safety are at the forefront, and QEBR is conscious that it needs to ensure that these brands are compliant with all upcoming 2021 regulations. In addition, Natural Life provides its own third-party lab testing (regardless of the manufacturer's own test results). Their attention to quality and safety has led to the successful vetting and approval by Publix supermarkets to be co-located in these big box stores. This store model verifies that a similar model can co-locate in other big chain retailers SEE: https://www.shopnaturallife.com

Mr. Elmore added that "this structure will enable the Company to control the quality and breadth of its product offerings, as well as manage, build and support a national distribution network."

The potential for growth in the sector is demonstrated by almost all of the sector's public companies enjoying an increase in share prices. Marijuana stocks continued to rally on Wednesday after Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) announced it would acquire GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), a drugmaker best known for a cannabis-derived medication for epileptic seizures. The $7.2 billion deal was announced after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sens. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden this week said they would make cannabis reform a priority this year.

Larson noted that "this legislation would legalize cannabis at the Federal Level. Many observers believe the Biden administration will support passing this legislation. In that case, the company is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunity. We would anticipate that if this legislation is passed, it will be a major step forward for the cannabis industry -- already one of the fastest growing industries in the USA."

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, (OTC: QEBR), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has trademarked the brand name "Amsterdam Café: Welcome to Your Whole Health"™. The diversified, multi-channel business model is positioned to derive revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate alignments.

Virtual Medical International's business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle. To that end, Virtual Medical formed Amsterdam Café as a wholly owned subsidiary in order to become a comprehensive, vertically integrated organization within the CBD whole health sector,with plans to acquire and open CDB Stores across the U.S.A. and Europe.

See: www.buyamsterdamcafe.com

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net

