Virtual Mentorship Course On Timing the Market: The Path to Financial Freedom - Trading Strategy Psychology, Futures & Options Setups, Premium Access to BMW, and Complete Hand-Holding

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mentorship On Timing the Market - Path to Financial Freedom" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A Mentor is KEY to becoming A Disciplined Trader!

As a trader the most important aspect I think is to manage risk and have a clear trade plan. There are various methods that are available to read the market but a mentor who has decades of experience act as a guide for the application of these methods in a disciplined way.

In This Mentorship Program You Will Get Access To

  • 36 hours of training (6 days) for the most desired training on Master of Cycles (MOC), Option Trading using Technical Analysis (OTTA) and Mastering Elliott wave Season - 2 (MOW)
  • 18 hours of online access of Master of Technical Analysis (MOTA), Advanced Technical analysis module + Elliott wave video links
  • 3 months of Mentorship online sessions - 3 Saturdays in a month, 3 hours each Saturday
  • Recordings of the sessions will be made available for a period of 7 days so that the concept can be learned again and again until the next class
  • Access to a private group on Mentorship Trader's Forum and social media
  • Lifetime Access to private Telegram group
  • Periodic access to Live interactive sessions with Ashish Kyal even post Mentorship

Author of International Book, B.E., MBA, CMT

Mr. Ashish Kyal

I always believe that traders are not born but can be made if the necessary discipline, belief and trust in the tools can be inculcated. A mentor reduces the learning that can take years to a very short span of time by delivering the exact way in which it can be used. Many videos, and concepts are available for free online but selecting winners takes a certain amount of attention and methods that a mentor can give.

Trust me this is an investment for a brighter tomorrow and not just fees for yet another course. I am extremely passionate about what I do and I am thrilled to share my everyday insights with every mentee.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Trading Strategy Psychology
  • Futures & Options Setups
  • Premium Access to BMW
  • Complete Hand-Holding

Speakers:

Ashish Kyal
Director
Waves Strategy Advisors

Ashish Kyal is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT - USA), Author of the book to be published Globally, carries vast experience of analyzing World Equity, Currency, Commodity, Cryptocurrency markets using techniques like Elliott Waves, Neo wave, Time Cycles, and momentum tools like RSI, MACD, Moving averages, customized indicators. He is a frequent speaker on business channels like ET Now, Zee Business, CNBC TV18, BTVi, CNBC Awaaz, Rajya Sabha TV and Bloomberg Quint.

Ashish also speaks at financial seminars like Chartered Market Technician (CMT - USA), Association of Technical Market Analysts (ATMA), National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Sydenham Management college. He has also been invited as a guest speaker at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for the Post Graduate Certificate Program in Financial Economics.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6w431u

News Releases in Similar Topics

