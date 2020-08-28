Virtual MEP Force Expecting Over 1,100 MEP Professionals

Featured keynote speaker for the opening general session will be Amy Marks , widely known in the industry as the "Queen of Prefab." Marks serves as Head of Industrialized Construction Strategy for Autodesk, Inc. and has an extensive background in the prefabrication and modular construction industry. Marks will speak about the inroads being made by MEP subcontractors as construction becomes, by necessity, more predictable, sustainable and safe.

The topic of the second day's keynote address is "eVolving Industries," and will present developments taking place in eVolve MEP software. The third day's keynote will be "The Comprehensive MEP Workflow" with a team of five industry specialists and leaders.

Over 75 breakout sessions are being offered to attendees, along with an interactive community of other attendees for real-time virtual networking.

One of many highlights of the event will be a virtual "house party" featuring cooking tips from a master chef, mixology techniques and BBQ tips, followed by a "speed networking" session for participants.

Fifteen sponsors are joining the event to give it a broad foundation of represented products.

Live podcasts and interviews will originate every day during the long-awaited event, and daily recaps will feature "state of the industry" commentary by MEP industry experts. You can tune in by listening to the Bridging the Gap podcast, winner of the 2020 Best Construction Podcast.

Information on MEP Force 2020 and registration can be found at: "Build a Better Future."

