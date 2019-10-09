Virtual Mirror Market Size Worth $17.09 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 25.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual mirror market size is expected to reach USD 17.09 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. These mirrors have helped turn the cumbersome process of shopping into an engaging activity as they incorporate interesting interactive features. Their features, shape, integration, and ease of use vary depending on the type of end-use industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

The virtual mirror market growth can be attributed to the increasing online shopping activities and the growing need for virtually checking clothes for a better fit to avoid returns

Virtual mirrors are expected to support the retail sector in increasing customer base by accessing customer data for making informed strategic plans and launching new products

In 2018, Europe accounted for a significant revenue share of the market owing to the presence of well-established fashion and hospitality verticals

The others industry segment accounted for a revenue share of around 10% in 2018 owing to the use of advanced technology-based mirrors in the automotive & hospitality verticals

The key players in the market include Astrafit; DigitalDM; Fitnect Interactive; International Business Machine Corporation; Metail Limited; MemoMi Labs Inc.; SenseMi; Virtooal; Zugara, Inc.; and 3D-A-Porter.

Read 117 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Mirror Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Technology, By Industry (Retail), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-mirror-market

Retail stores are expected to benefit through the installation of such mirrors to a great extent, as the data pertaining to customer preferences and factors influencing buying decision are expected to provide crucial insights for developing marketing strategies. In automobiles, virtual windscreen and side/exterior mirrors are expected to provide a sleek frame design. This will allow users to access features such as zooming into the background for a wider view, as opposed to the traditional side mirrors. The hospitality sector too is now inclined toward using a virtual interactive mirror to display the services offered in hotels and for entertaining customers by playing videos.

Brick & mortar stores are expected to be the key adopters of such mirrors in their premises owing to the introduction of advanced technologies such as 3D AR/VR, 3D body scanning, and AI-equipped Virtual Fitting Room (VFR). The user-friendly interface that senses hand and face gestures allows customers to try out clothes virtually while browsing through the available collection in a store. Additionally, the compelling feature of the mirrors used in hotels, malls, lifts, and restaurants is expected to provide an impetus for their increased adoption in the hospitality vertical. North America has been an early adopter of virtual mirror solutions while Asia Pacific is expected to witness increased adoption of these smart mirrors in the automotive, retail, and hospitality verticals.

Grand View Research has segmented the global virtual mirror market based on component, deployment mode, technology, industry, and region:

Virtual Mirror Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Software



Firmware/Platform





Mobile Application



Hardware



Services



Integration & Upgradation





Consultation, Maintenance, and Repair

Virtual Mirror Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premises

Virtual Mirror Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

3D Body Scanning



Photo Accurate VFR



3D Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality



Others

Virtual Mirror Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Retail



E-commerce





Brick & Mortar



Others

Virtual Mirror Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies, by Grand View Research:

Soil Moisture Sensors Market – Soil is considered as an important natural resource. A quick review to the past shows us that this natural source has been unheeded and that has resulted in disastrous repercussions.

Soil is considered as an important natural resource. A quick review to the past shows us that this natural source has been unheeded and that has resulted in disastrous repercussions. Haptic Technology Market – Haptic technology provides an improved multi modal experience to the user by engaging sight, sound and touch. This technology is increasingly used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets as it provides tactile feedback to its users.

Haptic technology provides an improved multi modal experience to the user by engaging sight, sound and touch. This technology is increasingly used in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets as it provides tactile feedback to its users. 3D Gesture Sensing Control Market – The global 3D gesture sensing control market is poised for high growth throughout the forecast period which can be attributed to escalating demand across wide range of applications.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.