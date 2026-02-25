Virtual MLS Summit Announces Formation as LLC Following Continued Growth

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual MLS Summit, an annual event that brings together thousands of real estate brokers and influential MLS leaders from across the country to drive innovation, cultivate new ideas and openly discuss the most pressing issues facing the industry, today announced it has officially formed as a limited liability company (LLC), effective January 2026. The transition to an LLC provides a formal legal and governance framework for the Summit, strengthening liability protections, creating financial transparency and positioning the organization for long-term sustainability.

This milestone underscores the continued growth of the Summit and reinforces the presenting organizations' long-term commitment to providing timely, relevant insights to their members and real estate professionals across the country at no cost. Originally launched in 2021 by New Mexico MLS, the Summit has grown into a multi-MLS partnership with Colorado Real Estate Network, Prime MLS, Hive MLS and IRES MLS.

This year marks the sixth annual Virtual MLS Summit, which had more than 1600 people registered. Participants heard fresh perspectives from industry leaders on navigating today's rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

"When I started the Summit in 2021, I never imagined it would become what it is today," said Megan McFarlane, Executive Director of New Mexico MLS. "I'm proud that New Mexico MLS, Colorado Real Estate Network, Prime MLS, Hive MLS and IRES MLS can partner in a non-competitive way to share knowledge and insights with agents across the country. Our goal has always been to distill the information gathered at major industry conferences and ensure it is accessible to agents and brokers everywhere — regardless of MLS affiliation, and always at no cost."

The Virtual MLS Summit is made possible by sponsors across the real estate industry. All educational content remains independently developed and is not influenced by sponsors. For more information about sponsorship opportunities contact [email protected].

About Virtual MLS Summit

Virtual MLS Summit's mission is to gather MLS members, influential MLS leaders and industry pioneers to drive innovation, cultivate ideas and openly discuss prevalent MLS and real estate subject matters. Virtual MLS Summit hosts annual online events that are open to all real estate professionals and free to attend. Learn more at https://www.virtualmlssummit.com/.

Media Contact

Claire Rudberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual MLS Summit