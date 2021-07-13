CAMPBELL, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts, along with Exact Ventures, has released the first five-year forecast for virtual core networks and virtual radio access networks (vRAN), and the conclusions are key for market players moving forward.

"Operators are working through a generational transition to Cloud Native core network architectures that will drive important advances in scalability, flexibility, and will enable new revenue streams for the operators," commented Exact Ventures founder Greg Collins.

Virtual Mobile Network Software is Heating up; Market Value will hit $6B by 2026

This 77-page report includes 62 charts and figures and breaks down how virtualized telecom infrastructure will be more scalable and cost-effective than previous technologies. Using time-tested methodologies, the analysts have determined the choice areas for investment and offer a peek at the developing geography of a new market.

"Our cost modeling shows that virtual networks can save substantial costs over the life cycle of a 5G network," commented Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. "Greenfield operators have already begun deploying Virtual RAN, and several major operators are deploying it this year. We foresee considerable growth through 2026."

The report provides detailed breakdowns of vDU, vCU, and virtual core networks by region, by generation, by business model, by PNF, VNF, and CNF, and for private and public networks. The focus is to accurately predict the market for software revenue in the new virtualized architecture.

For more about this report, click here.

About Exact Ventures:

Exact Ventures is an independent market intelligence firm that provides unbiased, enduring benchmarks for measuring market shares and understanding and quantifying market transitions and market opportunities within its coverage areas of technical networking, telecommunications, and wireless markets.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation.

