Virtual NetCom, a COMSovereign Company, to Introduce World's First AI-Enabled, Virtualized, Micro-Computing 5G Core System

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based pure-play developer of 5G connectivity and data transmission devices, announced today that its Virtual NetCom LLC ("VNC") unit fully demonstrated its edge-centric 5G network core on a credit-card sized platform.

VNC is a developer of fixed and mobile broadband communications solutions for public and private wireless networks operated by commercial, enterprise, government and defense customers. Virtualized edge-centric 5G core technology (5GC) combines the benefits of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into a very compact platform slightly larger than a credit card. This dramatically reduces the cost and complexity of deploying a highly optimized 5G wireless network. The 5GC's small form factor allows it be embedded into fixed or portable/mobile solutions, providing superior performance for mission critical applications such as industrial IoT, autonomous everything (vehicles, drones, etc.), and secure private networks for enterprise, healthcare, public safety, government and defense applications. Furthermore, unlike typical 5G remote cores that are rack-based, power intensive, heavy, and require indoor installation, the 5GC technology places this key functionality at the very edge of the network closest to the user, which greatly increases network reliability and availability while reducing latency, backhaul requirements and cost.

"VNC's proprietary AI-enabled, virtualized edge-centric 5G core technology significantly advances our ability to provide a highly-efficient core to support 5G wireless services in nearly any conceivable format," said Mohan Tammisetti, senior vice president, Engineering & Technology, at Virtual NetCom. "With this 5GC technology, we have revolutionized modern network design, uniquely enhancing many of the key benefits of 5G, such as low latency, high bandwidth and network slicing, by pushing core processing and network intelligence to the edge, all at a fraction of the cost of existing hardware solutions."

Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign Holding Corp., Dr. Dustin McIntire, stated, "COMSovereign is dedicated to the development of key enabling technologies required to power the next generation of mobile networks through innovations in hardware design, software and spectral efficiency. The introduction of 5GC is the first in a series of groundbreaking 'made in the USA' technologies we are bringing to market over the next 18 months that we believe will redefine the future of wireless networks around the world."

Low-Rate Initial Production ("LRIP") should yield limited volumes of 5GC product to market in mid-September. General availability and volume production for the VNC 5GC technology is expected to commence in the 4th quarter of this year at a price point expected to be a fraction of the cost of a typical 5G network core.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies with combined capabilities and the objective of enabling connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign is seeking to become a U.S.-based pure-play communications provider able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com or view the reports that it files with or furnishes to the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Risk Factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as well as information in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

About Virtual NetCom LLC

Virtual NetCom LLC, a COMSovereign Holding Corp. company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports a line of network products for wireless network operators, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), cable TV system operators, and government and business enterprises that enable new sources of revenue and reduce capital and operating expenses. The vision of VNC is to reinvent how wireless networks service mission critical communications for Public Safety, Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and commercial Private Network users.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to commercialize VNC's technology, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

