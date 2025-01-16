Virtual Nursing Academy Unites Healthcare Leaders to Transform Digital Care Delivery

Four premier nursing organizations partner to create industry's first comprehensive virtual nursing implementation framework

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nursing Beat, healthcare's leading daily nursing news platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership between Virtual Nursing Academy (VNA) and four prestigious nursing organizations to advance virtual nursing education and certification nationwide. These transformative alliances aim to reshape healthcare delivery by establishing the industry's first standardized virtual nursing ecosystem.

The initiative brings together the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing (AMSN), Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB), Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD), and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) to create a comprehensive framework for virtual nursing excellence.

"Healthcare is experiencing a seismic shift toward tech-enabled care models," said Bonnie Clipper DNP, MA, MBA, RN, CENP, FACHE, FAAN, CEO and Founder of Virtual Nursing Academy. "By uniting the expertise of these prestigious organizations, we're creating the gold standard for virtual nursing implementation that will revolutionize patient care delivery across all healthcare settings."

Medical-Surgical Excellence: Pioneering Virtual Care Standards

The AMSN and MSNCB partnership establishes the industry's first virtual nursing certification pathway, addressing the critical need for standardized competencies in technology-enabled care delivery.

"Medical-surgical units are at the forefront of virtual nursing innovation," said Dr. Kristi Reguin-Hartman, DNP, APRN, ACNS-BC, AMSN Board President. "This collaboration empowers nurses with the validated expertise needed to lead healthcare's digital transformation while ensuring optimal patient outcomes."

Professional Development: Building Tomorrow's Virtual Nursing Leaders

ANPD's groundbreaking partnership introduces the comprehensive "Virtual Nursing in Patient Care: Role of the NPD Practitioner©" course, launching January 2025. This innovative program equips nursing professional development practitioners with essential tools to architect and sustain virtual nursing programs.

"The NPD practitioner's role is pivotal in virtual nursing success," said Naomi Fox DNP, RN, NPD-BC, CCRN, Director of Education at ANPD. "This curriculum combines evidence-based practice with practical implementation strategies to create sustainable virtual care models through onboarding and orientation, competency assessment, and professional development of virtual nurses."

Perioperative Innovation: Transforming Surgical Care Delivery

AORN and VNA's collaboration delivers an advanced virtual nursing curriculum for perioperative services, launching April 2025. This comprehensive program addresses the unique challenges and opportunities of virtual care in surgical settings.

"Virtual nursing has unprecedented potential to enhance perioperative care quality and efficiency," said Linda Groah, MSN, RN, CNOR, NEA-BC, FAAN, CEO and Executive Director of AORN. "Our partnership ensures perioperative teams have the expertise to leverage virtual care technologies effectively."

This initiative will reach more than 70,000 nurses nationwide through partner organizations' networks, with additional visibility through The Nursing Beat's healthcare media platforms.

For more information about virtual nursing certification and education programs, visit virtualnursingacademy.com .

About Virtual Nursing Academy

Virtual Nursing Academy (VNA) is the nation's premier authority in virtual nursing implementation and education. Through evidence-based programs and comprehensive resources, VNA empowers healthcare organizations to build, launch, and optimize technology-enabled care delivery models. Founded on practical implementation experience, VNA's innovative programs provide healthcare organizations with proven frameworks to accelerate successful virtual nursing adoption. Learn more at virtualnursingacademy.com.

About Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing (AMSN)

The Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing is the only specialty nursing organization dedicated to medical-surgical nursing practice. As the voice of excellence for med-surg nursing, AMSN is the recognized leader in evidence-based practice, professional development, and advocacy for medical-surgical nurses. AMSN's mission is to promote excellence in medical-surgical nursing through professional development, certification, scholarship, and advocacy. Learn more at amsn.org.

About Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB)

The Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board is the leading certification organization for medical-surgical registered nurses. MSNCB advances the quality of patient care through excellence in medical-surgical nursing certification. By establishing and maintaining certification standards, MSNCB ensures that certified nurses demonstrate expertise in medical-surgical nursing practice. Learn more at amsn.org/certification.

About Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD)

The Association for Nursing Professional Development is the leading authority and resource for nursing professional development practice. ANPD advances quality healthcare by defining and promoting nursing professional development practice and practitioners. Through evidence-based education, resources, and advocacy, ANPD empowers nursing professional development practitioners to excel as leaders in healthcare education and professional development. Learn more at anpd.org.

About Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN)

Founded in 1949, AORN is the leading professional organization for perioperative nurses. AORN Supports the practice of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based research, nursing education, and standards and practice resources to enable optimal outcomes for patients undergoing operative and other invasive procedures. AORN unites and empowers perioperative nurses, healthcare organizations, and industry partners to support safe surgery for every patient, every time. For more information about AORN and its initiatives, visit www.aorn.org .

