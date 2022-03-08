Virtual Pangea and Gravit8 Brought the NFTs Experience to Shell NASCAR Event

ZUG, Switzerland, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Pangea, the cutting-edge tech company focused on all things blockchain joined forces with Gravit8 - an innovative tech company specialized in designing software exclusively for live events - and Shell , for an exclusive Pennzoil free NFT drop to mark the 5th year anniversary of the annual Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race that took place on March 6, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The aim of the collaboration was to add to the pre-race activities at Pennzoil Proving Grounds as a virtual and immersive experience. This included Pennzoil 400 releasing its first-ever NFT giveaway drop. As an interactive platform focused on NFT and Blockchain technology, Virtual Pangea helped in developing the limited NFT Edition for Pennzoil, creating the API, and the smart contract, while also acting as the blockchain interface for Gravit8.

Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea said: "We are extremely proud to have collaborated in this reputable event. This has been a rewarding partnership that is meant to show the world what is possible when combining virtual spaces with blockchain technology. It has taken the consumer experience to a whole new level, one that will stay with them through the unique memorabilia that the NFTs represent."

To make the NFT process as user-friendly as possible, Virtual Pangea developed a handy tool called "yourNFTs" where the users can view all of their collected NFTs.

Adam Price, Head of Sales at Gravit8 said: "Working with VP has allowed us to bring blockchain technology seamlessly into our virtual event platform, making it easy for our clients to add Web 3 elements to their events, whether it be a physical or virtual event. Collaboration with VP has been extremely easy and they are a really fun, responsive team to work with, and most importantly, they have all of the answers when we need them, and are able to build us the right system."

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland, the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain connected art and gaming.

About Gravit8

Gravit8 has a creative team of developers that build bespoke software solutions for physical and virtual events for brands and agencies. With over 15 years experience at the height of event tech, they know a thing or two about making event technology work!

