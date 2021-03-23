Virtual Parkinson's Disease Conference Features 37 Physicians and More than 40 Sessions

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PFNCA Symposium, a virtual educational conference about Parkinson's Disease, will take place using a view on-demand format from April 5, 2021, to June 30, 2021. The program, which is chaired by Dr. Joseph Savitt and Dr. Zachary Levine, provides important information to live well with Parkinson's. The conference includes more than 40 sessions by 37 physicians from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, Georgetown University, University of Maryland, Johns Hopkins University and George Washington University. It includes four live sessions including question and answer sessions. Conference sessions include research updates, medicine management, autonomic aspects of Parkinson's and demystifying clinical trials. There will also be an update on COVID-19 and Parkinson's, and sessions specifically for carepartners.

Registration is $70 per household and includes a "Defy Parkinson's" Scarf. Participants are encouraged to wear the scarf on camera during live sessions to inspire others. If the registration fee makes participation prohibitive, scholarships are available.

To learn more about the presentations and speakers, and to register, please visit www.pfnca.org or call (301) 844-6510.

The PFNCA Symposium is made possible with support from Abbott, Abbvie, Amneal, Medtronic, Neurocrine Biosciences and Sunovion. Educational content for the PFNCA Symposium is determined solely by the PFNCA Medical Advisory Board.

Based in Silver Spring, Maryland, the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area provides wellness and educational programs to help people live well with Parkinson's Disease. PFNCA's wellness classes are provided virtually and focus on exercise, boxing, dance and communication skills. More than 125 classes are provided each month.

