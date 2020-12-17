Virtual Pharma Expo Events Scheduled for February 24-25 & May 5-6, 2021

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Pharma Expo, a Virtual Expo Series event, is returning in 2021 with two themed events:

February 24-25, 2021 : Pharmaceutical Packaging: Aseptic Fill/Finish, Sterile Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Packaging: Aseptic Fill/Finish, Sterile Manufacturing May 5-6, 2021 : Oral Solid Dose Manufacturing

May and September 2020 events attracted over 1,000 attendees for each event and Pharmaceutical Online (Life Science Connect Media) and Techceuticals, LLC are eager to host larger events with defined pharmaceutical audiences in 2021.

Past events featured 20+ major pharmaceutical equipment and service providers, including IMA, Glatt, Fette, Korsch, Syntegon, Natoli, Fluid Air, Frewitt, Thomas Engineering, Fitzpatrick, Quadro, and more.

The upcoming events are a fantastic opportunity to see and connect with many different equipment manufacturers and service providers in one place.

Virtual Pharma Expo registration is FREE at https://www.virtualexposeries.com/.

Federal Equipment Company and the presenters sponsor Virtual Pharma Expo to make it free for attendees. Topics will be suitable for pharmaceutical, cell & gene, vaccine, vitamin, and nutritional supplement manufacturing operations, as well as R&D, quality, engineering, technical operations, manufacturing, maintenance, purchasing, and administration include:

Packaging

Aseptic Fill/Finish

Sterile Manufacturing

Solid Dose Manufacturing

Tablet Compression

Capsule Filling

Granulation

Drying

Mixing and Blending

Call For Exhibitors!

Does your pharmaceutical equipment company or related service provider want to make a presentation at one of the upcoming Virtual Pharma Expos? Please use this form or contact Scott Moren at [email protected].

Pharmaceutical Online provides the pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging industry with exclusive and daily actionable information. Pharmaceutical Online delivers in-depth technical and educational content, such as white papers, application notes, webinars, podcasts, case studies and many other resources to worldwide manufacturers each day.

Techceuticals provides training and troubleshooting to the pharmaceutical industry. Our technical tips, articles, and training programs include tablet and capsule formulation assistance, operator training, public training seminars and hands-on training sessions for solid dose manufacturing, tablet compression, encapsulation, and film coating.

Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

For more information:

Scott Moren

(814) 897-7700

[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Equipment Company

Related Links

https://fedequip.com

