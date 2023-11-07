Virtual-Ports Secures Exclusive Partnership with Mitsubishi Japan Healthcare Division to Increase Surgical Performance

Virtual-Ports Ltd

07 Nov, 2023, 08:20 ET

This collaboration marks a major milestone in Virtual-Ports' global expansion as the company progresses toward a new innovative platform poised to transform MIS (minimally invasive Surgery).

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual-Ports Ltd, a leading medical device company specializing in innovative surgical solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with MC Medical, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation and a renowned market leader in advanced surgical devices within Japan. Effective immediately, MC Medical will serve as the exclusive distribution channel for Virtual-Ports Ltd products in Japan, delivering a higher value to local surgical practice.

Revolutionizing MIS Effectiveness Through Innovation

As a prominent player in the Japanese healthcare sector, MC Medical represents top-tier brands and specializes in Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), a field that demands improved precision through innovation to meet growing patient demand for better clinical results and reduced operational risk. With this collaboration, Virtual-Ports aims to augment the value provided to Japanese surgeons through its all-in-one medical devices platform.

Virtual-Ports products, known for their single-hand, multi-application design, will significantly enhance abdominal surgery space visibility and access. This innovation empowers surgeons by increasing control and clinical accuracy, ultimately reducing dependency on operating room assistance and minimizing the overall risk of complications and costs.

This strategic move represents a pivotal step in Virtual-Ports' global commercial expansion strategy.

"We are excited to join forces with MC Medical, a trusted leader in the Japanese healthcare industry," said Yuval Yaskil, CEO at Virtual-Ports. "Our partnership signifies a commitment to advancing surgical techniques and improving patient outcomes. With the introduction of our groundbreaking technology to Japan, we look forward to further strengthening our global presence."

About Virtual-Ports Ltd

Virtual-Ports Ltd is committed to empowering surgeons with innovative devices utilizing its proprietary MicroAnchoring™ technology to enhance laparoscopic procedures. We pioneered the 'Freedom to Operate' revolution, ensuring safer, cost-effective clinical outcomes and increased revenue for healthcare systems.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Adi Jacobson, VP Marketing
[email protected]
+97299779988

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269146/Virtual_Ports.jpg

SOURCE Virtual-Ports Ltd

