Virtual Power Plant Global Market Analysis 2023, Featuring ABB, Blue Pillar, Cisco, Hitachi and Siemens

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Dec, 2023, 19:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Power Plant Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing demand for power generation from renewable sources of energy across the globe has propelled the need for virtual power plants. Moreover, there is an increased concern for decentralized power generators in the electricity distribution supply chain to reduce the electricity demand. The growth of the market is likely to be aided by an increasing demand for decentralized power generation, growing demand for renewable sources of energy, and favorable government initiatives to mitigate power outages.

High growth in the coming future is expected to be driven by rising awareness among governments of various countries about the need to mitigate power outages while also making attempts to preserve the environment. The growing awareness in the market concerning the opportunities in renewable energy and battery storage systems has stimulated large-scale investments in the sector over the last decade.

Their ability to participate in energy markets, provide cost savings, and contribute to environmental sustainability aligns with global efforts to transition to cleaner and more resilient energy systems. As the demand for flexible and sustainable energy solutions continues to rise, Virtual power plants play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of power generation and distribution.

Key Market Trends

  • Rising investments in the establishment of new virtual power plants
  • Consistent transition from centralized to distributed power generation
  • Integration of multiple cutting-edge technologies

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

  • ABB
  • Blue Pillar
  • Cisco Systems
  • Enel X North America.
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Hitachi
  • IBM
  • Limejump
  • OSIsoft
  • Power Analytics
  • Robert Bosch
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Sunverge Energy
  • Toshiba

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • What are the main factors driving the demand for virtual power plant market?
  • What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global virtual power plant market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in virtual power plant industry?
  • What is the futuristic outlook for the virtual power plant in terms of growth potential?
  • Which end users, technology, and source is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?
  • What could be the impact of growing renewable energy industry on virtual power plant market?
  • What is the comparison between types of virtual power plants?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Rising investments in the establishment of new virtual power plants
1.1.2 Consistent transition from centralized to distributed power generation
1.1.3 Integration of multiple cutting-edge technologies
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.2.1 Value chain Analysis
1.2.2 Market Map
1.2.3 Pricing Forecast
1.3 R&D Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use Case
1.5.2 End User and buying criteria
1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
1.7 Comparative analysis of different types of virtual power plants
1.8 Case studies of virtual power plants
1.9 Regulatory and market environment influencing the development of Virtual Power Plants
1.10 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Virtual Power Plant Market (by End Users)
2.3.1 Industrial
2.3.2 Commercial
2.3.3 Residential

3 Product
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Virtual Power Plant Market (by Technology)
3.3.1 Distribution Generation
3.3.2 Demand Response
3.3.2 Mixed Asset
3.4 Global Virtual Power Plant Market (by Source)
3.3.1 Renewable Energy
3.3.1.1 Solar
3.3.1.2 Wind
3.3.1.3 Hydro
3.3.2 Energy Storage Systems
3.3.3 Others

4 Region

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
5.1 Competitive Landscape
5.2 Company Profiles

  • ABB
  • Blue Pillar
  • Cisco Systems
  • Enel X North America.
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Hitachi
  • IBM
  • Limejump
  • OSIsoft
  • Power Analytics
  • Robert Bosch
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Sunverge Energy
  • Toshiba

6. Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nenuzl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Proteomics Strategic Research Report 2023-2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

Global Proteomics Strategic Research Report 2023-2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The "Proteomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Proteomics Market to Reach $65....
Global Medical Gloves Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Top Glove Dominating the Multi-Billion Industry

Global Medical Gloves Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 with Top Glove Dominating the Multi-Billion Industry

The "Medical Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Medical Gloves Market to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.