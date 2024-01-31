Virtual Power Plant Market worth USD 5.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

News provided by

MarketsandMarkets

31 Jan, 2024, 04:30 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Plant Market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.4% during the 2024–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Virtual power plants are essential because they provide enhanced grid stability by optimizing and integrating diverse energy sources, contributing to increased energy efficiency and the seamless incorporation of renewable energy into power systems. This results in a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Virtual Power Plant Market"

193 – Tables
52 – Figures
200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173730863

Virtual Power Plant Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

 $1.9 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

 $5.5 billion

Growth Rate

 Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 23.4%

Largest Market

North America

Market Size Available for

 2019-2029

Forecast Period

 2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

 Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Vertical, by offering, by technology, by source, and by region

Geographies Covered

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Key Market Opportunities

Growing deployment of smart grids

Key Market Drivers

Seamless integration with renewable sources such as solar and wind

The Industrial, by Vertical, is expected to grow be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into commercial, industrial, and residential. The industrial segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the largest, primarily due to high energy consumption in industrial operations, creating a substantial demand for efficient energy management solutions. Industries benefit significantly from virtual power plants' optimization capabilities, enhancing grid reliability and reducing operational costs, driving their prominence in this market segment.

The Mixed asset, by Technology, is expected to grow be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into demand response, supply side, and mixed asset. The mixed asset segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing due to its versatility in combining diverse energy resources and optimizing grid performance. This approach allows for comprehensive energy management, offering flexibility and efficiency, which aligns with the increasing trend towards integrated and diversified energy portfolios.

The services segment, by offering segment, is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the virtual power solutions market based on offering into three segments: hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for expertise in system integration, maintenance, and optimization services. As virtual power plant deployments expand, there is a growing need for specialized services to ensure seamless operation and performance optimization.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173730863 

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in the Virtual Power Plant Industry

Middle East & Africa is expected to be the second fastest region in Virtual Power Plant Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on renewable energy adoption, coupled with rising energy demand and the need for grid stability, drives the deployment of virtual power plants. The region's abundant solar resources further enhance its suitability for virtual power plant applications, fostering efficient integration and contributing to market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Virtual Power Plant Companies are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Shell (UK), Tesla (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hybrid Power Solutions Market by System Type (Solar-Fossil, Wind-Fossil, Solar-Wind-Fossil, Solar-Wind, Others), Grid Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Capacity (Upto 100kW, 100kW-1MW, Above 1MW), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Smart Grid Market by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Consumption/End Use), Communication Technology (Wireline, Wireless), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.        
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/virtual-power-plant-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/virtual-power-plant.asp 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Also from this source

Theranostics Market Worth $4.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Theranostics Market Worth $4.3 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Theranostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR ...
Cybersecurity Market worth $298.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Cybersecurity Market worth $298.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Cyber threats are always changing, and the market for cybersecurity is being driven by these factors as well as digital transformation projects,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.