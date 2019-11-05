Virtual Power Systems and Artesyn Embedded Power Elevate Role of Software Defined Power and AI to Boost Energy Utilization in Datacenters

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Systems (VPS), creator of Software Defined Power® (SDP), today announced that its Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform with phase balancing has been fully integrated into the newest power solutions from Artesyn Embedded Power, an Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. company. This is yet another example of the strategic and interdependent partnership formed as part of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

In addition to ongoing technology collaborations, VPS and Artesyn have delivered phase balancing functionality to power shelves compatible with the Open Compute standard. Building on the February 2019 announcement, the power pioneers are committed to ensuring multi-vendor interoperability while driving SDP momentum by improving energy utilization for datacenters of any size or scale.

"Working with forward-thinking and innovative partners like Artesyn enables VPS to validate how quickly SDP can transform datacenter power utilization," said Steve Houck, CEO of Virtual Power Systems. "As the market for open infrastructure evolves, we will be uniquely positioned to drive significant power efficiencies through technology integration, innovation, and AI."

Achieving Exemplary Phase Balancing

Datacenter operators often struggle to achieve the ideal balance of power drawn from each phase of three-phase AC power sources. Dealing with imbalances can lead to line loss, a decrease in power conversion efficiency, increased power consumption and associated thermal output from equipment and cabling. Most important, phase imbalances result in oversizing the AC power distribution network because, in order to support the same load, the capacity of the AC power infrastructure must be based on the power drawn from the highest consuming phase.

VPS' ICE platform leverages AI and machine learning to intelligently optimize phase balancing levels while improving the power draw from the power distribution systems (PDUs). For example, VPS ICE can control each individual Power Supply Unit (PSU) and addressable Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) capability within Artesyn's Power Shelf technology to shift load to different power phases without reducing the reliability and redundancy of the shelf. This enables compensation for imbalances introduced by loads elsewhere in the datacenter that are out of balance or caused by a PSU failure.

"Artesyn strives to deliver the most cutting-edge AC-DC power technologies to our customers, and our continuing collaboration with VPS complements our own effort by addressing datacenter challenges such as phase balancing," said Brian Korn, Senior Director, Data Center Solutions, for Artesyn Embedded Power. "Integration of our power conversion solutions with VPS' ICE platform enables quick and easy scaling of this advanced functionality across datacenter racks worldwide."

Supporting resources

About Artesyn Embedded Power

Artesyn Embedded Power, an Advanced Energy company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly reliable power conversion solutions for a wide range of industries including communications, computing, server storage, healthcare and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, customers have trusted Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk with cost-effective power conversion solutions. Artesyn has over 8,000 employees worldwide across multiple engineering centers of excellence, wholly-owned world-class manufacturing facilities, and global sales and support offices. Artesyn Embedded Power is a registered, assumed name of Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc., an Advanced Energy company.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing server storage and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com .

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data-center workloads, servers and racks. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital expenditures and operating expenses. Additionally, VPS empowers enterprise customers to reduce power infrastructure wait times and costs.

For more information, contact:

PJ Jennings/Jennings & Associates

pj@jandacommunications.com

760-431-7466

SOURCE Virtual Power Systems

Related Links

http://virtualpowersystems.com/company

