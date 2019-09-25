Virtual Power Systems Announces Appointment of Industry Luminary Dean Nelson to Board of Directors

"It is an honor to welcome Dean to VPS, and a privilege to work with him on solving the biggest problems facing digital infrastructure," said Steve Houck, CEO of Virtual Power Systems. "Datacenters are reaching five percent of all power consumed on the planet, so the future of computing depends on an immediate response. Dean's extensive experience and professional network will guide VPS in aligning our leadership in Software Defined Power with other leading technology companies to significantly improve datacenter power efficiency and utilization."

Nelson is the founder and chairman of Infrastructure Masons, a non-profit association of individuals who build and operate some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. Together, the iMasons are responsible for an excess of $150 billion in technical infrastructure projects operating in more than 130 countries. Nelson has assembled a world-class leadership team to unite the builders of the digital age by enabling the global membership to connect, grow and give back.

Nelson's 30-year career includes time at Uber, where as Head of Uber Metal, his team created and provided Metal-as-a-Service, encompassing engineering and operations for datacenter, networking, hardware, software and business operations. The result enabled more than 100 million trips a week in 600 cities spanning six continents. Prior to Uber, he worked at eBay Inc. as vice president of Global Foundation Services, which served more than 300 million active users enabling over $250 billion in annual commerce volume. His tenure included leading the successful integration and then split of eBay and PayPal into independent organizations.

"Over the last decade, our industry transformed compute and storage systems through software-defined capabilities," said Nelson. "Shared platforms and networks benefited from these advancements, but datacenters essentially remained the same. VPS is poised to revolutionize the way datacenters provision, deploy and manage power. Software Defined Power, integrated with shared platform orchestrators coupled with AI and machine learning, will open a massive opportunity for datacenter owners and operators. I am excited to join VPS in this industry disruption."

Nelson began his illustrious career at Sun Microsystems, where over 17 years he held a succession of increasing important roles in technical, management and executive leadership capacities serving manufacturing, engineering, IT and real estate. His final project was the consolidation of Sun's multi-billion-dollar global technical infrastructure portfolio of more than 1,000 facilities.

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data-center workloads, servers and racks. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital expenditures and operating expenses. Additionally, VPS empowers enterprise customers to reduce power infrastructure wait times and costs.

