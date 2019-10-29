Virtual Power Systems Appoints William J. Clough as Chairman of the Board

Clough succeeds Shankar Ramamurthy, who will remain on the board. "It was a great honor to lead the board through our product development journey," said Ramamurthy "Now, with Bill's global corporate leadership experience across multiple customer and market segments, we are positioning ourselves to address the next levels of growth."

Steve Houck, CEO of Virtual Power Systems commented, "Our Software Defined Power platform is transforming how data centers and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity. As we move forward, Bill's corporate and vast energy expertise will be invaluable to help guide us through the next phases of accelerated adoption of our technology."

Clough is executive chairman, president and chief legal officer of CUI Global, Inc., and brings a broad portfolio of experience in capital markets, corporate law and governance as an attorney and former law enforcement officer. In addition, Clough has an extensive history in the engery sector and has led several strategic initiatives including technology that allows for the real-time analysis of the energy content of natural gas.

"VPS' Software Defined Power helps data centers lower their energy consumption and carbon footprint while meeting the insatiable demand for more data access," said Clough. "SDP brings intelligence and resilience to data center power infrastructures not seen before, and I'm excited to continue to work with Steve and his team to take VPS to the next level of product adoption and success."

In addition to Clough, VPS' distinguished board members include the company's CEO Steve Houck and founder Shankar Ramamurthy; Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of Infrastructure Masons; Peter Gross, Vice President of Bloom Energy; Rajeev Madhavan, former CEO for Magma Design and GP Clear; and board advisor, Abhi Y. Talwalkar, former President and CEO of LSI Corporation.

As the pioneer and leader in virtualizing power, VPS enables energy to be reallocated on-demand to data center racks, nodes, workloads or circuits using AI and machine learning to predict and respond to changes in power capacity and demand. SDP-enabled power components, including uninterruptible power systems (UPSs), generators, power distribution units (PDUs,) and energy storage can react quickly and effectively to sudden shifts, surges and peaks in power usage patterns to lower energy use and carbon footprint resulting in dramatic savings on energy costs.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, servers and racks. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital expenditures and operating expenses. Additionally, VPS empowers enterprise customers to reduce power infrastructure wait times and costs.

