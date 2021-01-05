Virtual Power Systems Forms Strategic Advisory Council

"We've assembled a world-class team of advisors with diverse backgrounds and unique experience," noted Dean Nelson, CEO of VPS. "Our advisory council members will provide important guidance as we continue to roll out our Dynamic Power Management products to unlock stranded capacity in data centers and edge deployments around the world. I'm honored that these talented individuals have agreed to share their expertise to help VPS optimize and grow."

The VPS advisory council includes: Mark Dickerson, Guven Giray, Ketan Khatri, Greg Leskinen, Rajeev Madhavan, JP Rosato, James Thomason, Ivonne Valdes and James Warren.

"The VPS advisory council brings more than 220 years of combined experience in digital infrastructure," said Teri Klug, VP of Strategic Alliances at VPS. "They have firsthand knowledge of startups, global enterprises, and hyperscalers with expertise spanning venture capital investment, mission critical data center design, hybrid cloud solutions and software platform development as well as business insights into financial modeling, go-to-market, sales, operations, engineering and end-user portfolio management."

For more information on how Software-Defined Power and the Intelligent Control of Energy™ (ICE) platform unlock stranded power capacity to enable the future of decentralized power in data centers, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

