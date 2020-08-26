Virtual Power Systems' Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) Platform Wins Top Tier Product Award from Mission Critical Magazine

Mission Critical's Top Tier Product Awards recognizes manufacturing excellence in mission-critical equipment that embraces safety, energy efficiency, and innovative solutions to ensure reliable uptime for the data centers of today and tomorrow.

"We are honored to be recognized by the judges of Mission Critical magazine for our innovative ICE platform," said Dean Nelson, VPS' CEO. "Changing the way we use energy in data centers is a paradigm shift in thinking. By unlocking stranded power, we can help data centers capture critical infrastructure and increase their resiliency. Moreover, this enables an intelligent and more cost-effective way to handle the enormous data and power demand of today's data centers."

VPS' ICE platform collects data from infrastructure devices in real-time, making changes to the devices' operation based on machine learning algorithms that optimize power utilization. With real-time insights into data center operations, ICE automates and eliminates manual and skill-intensive activities while improving operational reliability and flexibility.

"This award from Mission Critical magazine signifies the growing acceptance of the role of software for facility automation in the data center," noted Karimulla Shaikh, Chief Technology Officer for VPS. "Our ICE platform helps customers increase their utilization and protect workloads through continuous monitoring and actuation of power infrastructure. VPS has pioneered the concept of Software-Defined Power towards building a Software-Defined Data Center and is paving the way for a new generation of mission-critical software that can make every watt of power infrastructure count. We are proud and happy to have been recognized for our role."

A vital element of ICE is its power bursting capability. Power bursting helps increase workload capacity and alleviates the risk of higher utilization through energy injection in the infrastructure while staying within breaker limits. Data centers can increase their power allocation and introduce new workloads safely while maintaining their buffers by using real-time energy injection from stored energy such as batteries.

"This honor by Mission Critical magazine is a testament to our team's focus on advancing the many important benefits and capabilities of Software-Defined Power," said Mark Adams, VPS' Chief Business Officer. "Our ICE platform uses AI to automate, predict, manage, and enable/embed intelligence into any hardware vendor/device. This allows orchestration of the entire infrastructure based on the state of the data center at that very moment — and in the future. The days of over-provisioning data center power will soon be behind us."

For more information on how Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform enables the future of decentralized power, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

