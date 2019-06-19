Virtual Power Systems Named an 'IDC Innovator' for Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency

MILPITAS, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Systems (VPS), creator of Software Defined Power® (SDP), today announced that it has been named an "IDC Innovator" for Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency in a new report.1 Companies named as IDC Innovators are emerging vendors that have demonstrated a groundbreaking business model, an innovative technology—or both—after analyzing their approach and ability to improve datacenter efficiency and resiliency.

According to the IDC Innovators report, this broad category includes solutions at the IT, datacenter or building facility level. For datacenters, the focus is on technologies that optimize the use of energy to support resilient IT services, including alternative energy sources, breakthroughs in datacenter infrastructure management and AI-driven cooling optimization.

"IT infrastructure today is largely software defined or virtualized, which is the approach VPS is taking with its SDP solutions to improve datacenter energy efficiency," said Jennifer Cooke, Research Director, Cloud to Edge Datacenter Trends and Strategies, at IDC. "VPS uses ML and AI to improve the use of energy in datacenters while helping users understand how power delivery will be impacted as more servers and racks are added to the datacenter."

SDP Drives Datacenter Economies and Efficiencies

Today's datacenter operators typically waste up to half of existing power capacity, forcing them to overprovision—and overpay—for power capacity. SDP provides much-needed visibility into energy utilization as well as the ability to reallocate power on-demand to datacenter racks, nodes, workloads or circuits. "VPS appreciates being recognized by IDC for our focus on using SDP to accelerate the design and operation of modern IT infrastructures with 'power-aware' workload orchestration," said Steve Houck, CEO of VPS. "Our software innovations are driving significant datacenter transformations and efficiencies while supporting highly demanding IT loads and dynamic infrastructures, such as containers and edge computing.

To demonstrate the potential cost savings to be achieved with SDP, VPS has introduced a TCO/ROI Calculator. This simple tool illustrates how SDP-enabled solutions can help organizations liberate stranded power while increasing business agility along with datacenter energy efficiency and resiliency.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

Supporting resources

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data-center workloads, servers and racks. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital expenditures and operating expenses. Additionally, VPS empowers enterprise customers to reduce power infrastructure wait times and costs.

For more information, contact:

Sue Hetzel/HetzelMeade Communications, Inc.

sue@hetzelmeade.com

760.473.4729

1 "IDC Innovators: Datacenter Energy Efficiency and Resiliency, 2019," IDC #US45124219, June 2019.

SOURCE Virtual Power Systems

Related Links

http://www.virtualpowersystems.com

