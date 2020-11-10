Virtual Power Systems Names Ali Fenn to Board of Directors

"Ali's experience in building enterprise and cloud companies will be a great asset as we grow VPS." Tweet this

Fenn is the President of ITRenew, one of VPSs newest alliance partners in integrated edge computing solutions. She leads all revenue generation and go-to-market initiatives and teams for the Company, which is transforming the global IT hardware industry to a circular economic model that maximizes both the financial value and sustainability of data center equipment. Fenn has been building enterprise and cloud technology companies for more than 20 years. Before joining ITRenew, she was the CEO of Impact Atlas, a real-time analytics SaaS platform company in the global development sector. Prior to that Fenn led worldwide market development for cloud systems and solutions at Seagate and held executive leadership positions at Wyse Technology, BEA Systems, and several SaaS companies in the enterprise space.

"As the data center industry continues to boom, it is our collective imperative to drive innovation in efficiency – we must maximize the utilization of infrastructure and energy to both fully capitalize on investments and to minimize negative sustainability implications. VPS is at the forefront of software-defined power, enabling significant opportunity to unlock stranded power at a very large scale. I am very excited to help advance this new paradigm for truly intelligent workload orchestration."

Fenn also actively champions diversity and inclusion in the tech sector and is the host of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020 panel: Uniting to Drive Tech Sector Growth through Diversity + Inclusion on November 17. She will be joined by members of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), including Dean Nelson, Chairman and Founder of iMasons and CEO of VPS, Amber Caramella, Global Exec Sponsor of IM Women and Chief Revenue Officer of Netrality Data Centers, and Parastoo Amin, iMasons' first PhD scholarship awardee.

Fenn holds an Economics degree from Yale, an EMPA from the London School of Economics and is an advisor to the UN Technology Innovation Lab's Open Source and IP Advisory Group.

For more information on how Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform enables the future of decentralized power, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

