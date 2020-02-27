Virtual Power Systems Names Industry Innovator Dean Nelson Interim CEO; Board Member Peter Gross Appointed Chairman of the Board

" VPS has created a new market category with its Software Defined Power (SDP) architecture which significantly increases power utilization and resiliency for data centers, " said Rajeev Madhavan, founder of Clear Ventures, VPS board member and investor. " We look forward to leveraging Dean and Peter's experience to help transition the company to its next phase of growth. "

Through his 30-year career including leading digital infrastructure teams at Sun Microsystems, eBay, PayPal, and Uber, Nelson has driven $10B in infrastructure projects across three continents. His extensive architecture, engineering and operations experience has produced numerous award-winning innovations in mission-critical facilities and compute environments. He also holds four U.S. patents.

"Dean is a visionary with an outstanding track record in growing companies and driving industry leading innovations," said Peter Gross. "The VPS Software-Defined Power platform comes at the right time as data center facilities experience explosive growth and cost reduction challenges requiring a smarter way to provision, manage and utilize power. I'm pleased to continue William Clough's excellent work as Chairman and support Dean and his team to advance VPS's success."

Bob Swan, Intel CEO, recently supported an IDC prediction that there will be 56 billion connected devices generating 175 zettabytes of data per year by 2025.

"There's a data tsunami coming as the next two billion people come on-line and global users continue to generate and consume more data with the advent of 5G," commented Nelson. "This will trigger unprecedented global data center growth. Now is the time to implement Software-Defined Power as data center efficiency will be at a premium and a defining factor in the success or failure of an operation. I'm excited to help Virtual Power Systems provide this game changing software to unlock stranded power and dynamically manage capacity reducing costs and increasing resiliency for global data center operators."

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data-center workloads, servers and racks. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital and operating expenses.

