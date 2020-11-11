Virtual Power Systems Names Teri Klug as Vice President of Strategic Alliances

With decades of strategic experience in government, business development, partnership alliances and commercial real estate, Klug will strengthen VPS' initiatives to deploy the benefits of Software-Defined Power. Most notably, Klug served as Director Strategic Development for the Economic Development Corporation of Utah where she was responsible for the IT, Energy, and Aerospace Clusters along with corporate/membership development for the organization. While there, she created over 17,000 new jobs, added billions in new capital investment for the State, and worked with eBay, Adobe, Boeing, Exelis, Hexcel and ATK, as well as bringing the largest utility-grade solar project to the State of Utah.

"As we continue on the digital infrastructure journey, Teri will be instrumental in further developing our partner ecosystem to implement our Software-Defined Power platform on a global basis," said Dean Nelson, CEO of VPS. "Teri's rich and vast experience in government, business development and forming successful global strategic partnerships will bring a unique and diverse perspective to our team - a very important asset as we further develop and integrate our software and hardware solutions that unlock stranded power capacity creating more resilient and sustainable data centers."

"I could not be more pleased to join the VPS team," commented Klug. "VPS' Software-Defined Power solution solves a lot of historical problems for data centers creating unlimited potential for data center owners and operators to make strategic and significant improvements to their bottom line. Through more intelligently allocating power capacity, owner/operators can now serve their clients even more - all while reducing the overall impact to the environment. The notion of 'every click improves the future' isn't just a saying, it becomes an achievable outcome. Having the opportunity to work with the team of professionals that Dean Nelson has assembled is beyond impressive."

For more information on how Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform enables the future of decentralized power, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

