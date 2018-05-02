Virtual Power Systems Speeds Market Momentum with Newly Released Capabilities of Software Defined Power Application Suite

ICE is a software-based power control platform that intelligently and dynamically distributes and manages power in data centers with constant awareness of power consumption needs across the entire topology. Utilizing machine learning and predictive analytics to unlock trapped and underutilized power, this innovative solution drives aggressive vertical and rack-powered density, enabling 2:1 rack consolidation. The ability to halt rack sprawl through consolidation while increasing power density can slash annual costs of a production IT rack by more than half, while driving increased capacity and revenue for data center operators.

"While IT operators have come to rely on the many benefits of virtualization when it comes to servers, storage and networking in data centers, these technologies haven't been extended to the foundation of all data center equipment power," said Steve Houck, CEO of VPS. "VPS' ICE provides data centers with the ability to embed intelligent visibility and control automation, instantly unlocking previously unusable power capacity for major operational and bottom-line benefits."

ICE can monitor and orchestrate power consumption of thousands of SDP-compatible devices within the data center while leveraging machine learning algorithms to predict short-term changes and identify stranded capacity based on historical usage patterns. As a result, ICE policies sent to hardware devices can dictate power consumption or delivery within milliseconds for dramatic improvements in IT workload scheduling and orchestration.

"The evolution of ICE provides operators with capabilities that until now required expensive, redundant, power-intensive hardware devices," said Karimulla Shaikh, CTO of VPS. "This latest release of ICE provides many additional capabilities, bringing the full potential of Software Defined Power to the modern data center and positions VPS for even deeper integration into the data center ecosystem."

ICE's new algorithms now leverage the combined potential of power control devices and local energy sources, enabling newly provisioned racks to operate even under utility failure conditions–buying data center operators enough time to make decisions and adjust workloads .

ICE Software now works with data-center power hardware using intelligent policies that enable devices to gracefully operate the facility even in the case of a communication failure, giving data center operators the comfort that policies stay intact even with loss of communication.

ICE's Power Availability API shares the intelligence of ICE Software with existing workload orchestration software in data centers to enable power-optimized provisioning of workloads. A VM orchestration module through integration with vSphere is in development and slated for release within a quarter.

VPS is collaborating with a growing ecosystem of industry power equipment leaders who have developed commercially available hardware appliances based on VPS' patented reference architecture. Schneider Electric and CUI, two early partners, licensed VPS' technology and are demonstrating the significant efficiency benefits of SDP to their customers. Growing market momentum enables data center and cloud operators to take advantage of unique functionality, including:

RackShare: VPS peak-shaving algorithm that orchestrates the distribution of energy across multiple local storages to mitigate buffers and protect upstream power constraints.

Dynamic Redundancy: Active algorithms that allow tapping into redundant capacity without affecting the availability of existing racks by monitoring power availability and switching the flow of power accordingly.

VPS' ICE software also enables dynamic power tiering, source sharing of power and power sharing across nodes.

"With automatic and real-time insights into data center operations, ICE automates and often eliminates manual and skill-intensive activities while improving operational reliability and flexibility," Houck added. "VPS is gaining rapid momentum by empowering our partners and customers with the ability to fully realize the potential of SDP."

Availability

The ICE software application suite is available now. Existing pilot projects reveal that SDP and ICE can more than double IT workloads and revenue potential while dramatically reducing power-related infrastructure costs.

Supporting resources

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation datacenter and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software Defined Power® and Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power as ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data-center workloads, servers, and racks. ICE enables datacenter and cloud providers to generate significant additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital expenditures and operating expenses. Additionally, VPS empowers enterprise customers to reduce power infrastructure wait times and costs. To accelerate market adoption, VPS is developing a robust partner ecosystem, which includes Artesyn Technologies, HP Enterprise, Intel, Lenovo, Schneider Electric and Vertiv.

For more information, contact:

Sue Hetzel/HetzelMeade Communications, Inc.

sue@hetzelmeade.com

760.473.4729

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-power-systems-speeds-market-momentum-with-newly-released-capabilities-of-software-defined-power-application-suite-300640836.html

SOURCE Virtual Power Systems

Related Links

http://virtualpowersystems.com

