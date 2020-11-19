Virtual Press Conference With Tony Award-Winning Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: TONY award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will host a virtual press conference to discuss DIVA Foundation's 30th annual fundraiser. "These are difficult times for everybody," Sheryl adds, "People are looking to be uplifted and inspired. I'm thrilled to bring our DIVAS Simply Singing! annual concert to a virtual audience via television and live streaming for our 30th year!"

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING - DIVAS HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK

WHAT: Virtual press conference with Sheryl Lee Ralph to discuss DIVAS Simply Singing!, the longest consecutive running musical AIDS benefit in the United States. DIVAS will host its 30th annual fundraiser for DIVAS Health Awareness Week with one-week of virtual presentations due to COVID-19 to ensure the wellbeing of its hosts and guests beginning on World AIDS Day Tuesday, December 1 - Sunday, December 6. The event will be broadcast live on Saturday, December 5th at 7PM PT/10 ET on KTLA5 Los Angeles; ktla.com and divassimplysinging.com

Annual Fundraiser for HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention, benefitting Project Angel Food & Better Brothers Los Angeles, will feature guest appearances by Lalah Hathaway, Jenifer Lewis and Leslie Odom, Jr. among other talent, honoring actress and activist Sharon Stone and award-winning music icon Patti LaBelle.

The evening spotlights the talents of D.I.V.A. (acronym for Divinely Inspired, Victoriously Aware), who are individuals within the entertainment industry. The foundation stems from Sheryl's deep concern for the lack of attention given to AIDS in the early years and now COVID-19, which has exposed the health disparities that exist amongst minorities.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1PM PT/4PM ET

WHERE: Virtual press conference will stream live on ZOOM.com. Link and interview schedule to be provided upon RSVP.

RSVP: Kelly Taylor, Publicist, [email protected] – 305-499-0695

For more information about DIVAS Simply Singing! and DIVAS Health Awareness Week, please visit https://divassimplysinging.com/ and www.divassimplysinging.com/schedule for the virtual events schedule.

The 30th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! & DIVAS Health Awareness Week powered by Gilead is made possible by the generous support of our proud sponsors: AHF (AIDS Healthcare Foundation), AARP, Cadillac, Gilead Compass Initiative (Gold Sponsors); Merck (Silver Sponsor); Morgan Stanley Sports & Entertainment (Bronze Sponsor).

About the DIVA Foundation:

The DIVA Foundation is a nonprofit 501c (3) charitable organization founded by Sheryl Lee Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS while in the original Broadway company of Dreamgirls. The organization focuses on generating resources and coordinating activities to create awareness of and combat against HIV/AIDS. The DIVA Foundation utilizes music and entertainment as a vehicle to inform, educate and erase the stigma still attached to this disease. In 2005, Sheryl Lee Ralph and the DIVA Foundation received the first Red Ribbon Leadership Award at the United Nations on World AIDS Day for the unique use of the arts in fighting HIV/AIDS.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

TW: @TheSherylRalph

FB/IG: @thesherylleeralph

DIVAS Simply Singing!

TW: @divassimplysing

FB/IG: @DIVASSimplySinging

Project Angel Food

TW: @ProjAngelFood

FB/IG: @ProjectAngelFood

Better Brother Los Angeles

TW: BBrothersLA

IG: @BetterBrothersLA

FB: @TheTruthAwards

SOURCE Sheryl Lee Ralph