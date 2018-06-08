Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: 2018 International Microwave Symposium

IMS2018 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/PR Newswire: http://ims.vporoom.com/

Anokiwave

Booth #538

Pioneering the mmW revolution, we are a fabless semiconductor company providing highly integrated silicon core IC solutions and silicon front ends for mmW markets.

Anokiwave provides enabling technology to commercialize active antennas for mass market, using silicon as the underlying technology. Our system level design approach ensures that each IC is designed to optimize array level performance and not just the IC spec. Our goal is to leverage our outstanding design capabilities to achieve the smallest, lowest cost, and best performing ICs for the mmW 5G, RADAR, SATCOM, and point-to-point markets.

mmW Si Core ICs

Active Antenna ASICs

mmW Front End ICs

Remcom

Booth #1917

Remcom provides electromagnetic simulation and site-specific radio propagation software for analyzing complex EM problems and antenna propagation. We empower design engineers with unique solutions for navigating today's rapidly changing technologies.

Remcom's products simplify EM analysis for a wide variety of design engineering applications including antenna design and placement, 5G MIMO simulation, mobile device design, SAR validation, microwave devices, radar/scattering, automotive radar, outdoor and indoor mmWave planning, and more.

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations

Booth #1141

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations USA, Inc., (SEDU), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Inc, is a leading provider of RF and optical solutions. SEDU provides a comprehensive line of RF high power wireless solutions for radar, satcom, satellite and wireless applications. Our optical components and modules serve the telecom, CATV, broadband, and data communications markets. SEDU offers a comprehensive array of transceivers, transmitters, receivers, lasers, photodiodes, and passive components. SEDU focuses on the Americas market, while drawing on the well-established global presence of Sumitomo to achieve integrated support to customer facilities throughout the world.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during IMS2018 for the latest news.

