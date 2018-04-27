Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: AUVSI's XPONENTIAL 2018

XPONENTIAL 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

AEE Technology, Inc.

Booth #1428

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/AEETechnology

AEE Mach 4

Built to provide a best-in-class experience for professionals in law enforcement, search & rescue, inspection and surveying sectors, AEE's Mach 4 will raise the bar and redefine value in the commercial UAV industry. Measuring a little over two-feet in length, the AEE's Mach 4 is capable of traveling at a cruising speed close to 30 miles per hour with a range of almost two miles (with supplied hand controller) and flight times up to 40 minutes in length. Its sophisticated Y-12 ground station (hand controller) is equipped with 1.4 gigahertz for flight control, offering a steady and sure control experience. The drone package comes with three antennas that are attached to the ground station controller, which supports a 5.8GHz video transmission and a 1.4 GHz digital radio system. Equipped with an YT35, standard 4K camera with a 1 / 2.3-megapixel sensor, the Mach 4 is designed to deliver crisp, clear images. The Mach 4 will also have available optional payloads that include 10:1 Zoom camera system and an advanced optical thermal camera. AEE's Mach 4 will be available to select resellers in June. Packages are expected to start in the $5,000 range, for the base configuration system. AEE will be exhibiting Mach 4 at the premier AUVSI conference, Xponential May 1-May 3, 2018 at the Denver Convention Center AEE booth #1428.

Ardenna

Booth # #2528

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/Ardenna

Privately held and established in 2017 as a spin-off venture of Bihrle Applied Research Inc. (bihrle.com), Hampton, VA-based Ardenna offers computer vision and machine learning solutions for the automated detection, classification and reporting of anomalies found during the inspection of critical infrastructure. Ardenna's initial solution, RailVision™ was a groundbreaking success with BNSF Railway in the achievement of truly automated long-range UAS supplemental track inspections. Building upon this success, Ardenna is now introducing these intelligent automation capabilities to the energy sector (wind turbine, electric utility, pipeline and solar).

Insitu

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/Insitu

Insitu is an industry-leading provider of information for superior decision making. With offices in the U.S., U.K., and Australia, the company creates and supports unmanned systems and software technology that deliver end-to-end solutions for collecting, processing and delivering information. We proudly serve the diverse needs of our global customers in the defense, government and commercial industries. Insitu is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company.

LEMO USA, Inc.

Booth #1618

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/LEMO

LEMO is a global leader in the design and manufacture of precision custom connection solutions. LEMO's high quality connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial control, test and measurement, audio-video, broadcast and telecommunications. LEMO now offers cable & wire as well as cable assembly services. Please visit LEMO at Booth #1618 during the AUVSI XPONENTIAL Show in Denver, April 30-May 3.

MilSource

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/MilSource

MilSource is the proud official US distributor of Techaya's MILTECH line of military-grade switching, routing and other communications solutions. These IP-based communication solutions are ideal for extreme conditions and unique tactical requirements. Developed for military and harsh mobile applications, Techaya's military-grade communications solutions feature mechanical packaging enhancements designed for MIL-ST D-810F and IP67 airborne, ground and marine environmental compliance and for high reliability.

Leading the industry in size, weight, power and cost (SWAP-C) Techaya's compact and ultra-compact switches, routers and hubs are gaining fast industry traction for applications such as UAV data acquisition and transmission, battlefield communication C4ISR, mobile communications, combat vehicles, avionic, and shipboard systems.

Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems

Booth# 615

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/NIAS-UAS

On behalf of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, NIAS helps to grow the Autonomous Systems Industry through business teaming, partnerships, research and development, and education awareness in order to bring in business and jobs to the State of Nevada. NIAS plans Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) flight and Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) ground missions, collects Big Data, develops airspace and ground control measures, and recommends lessons learned to the FAA, NASA, and DOT in order to facilitate full and safe UAS and UGV integration into the National Airspace (NAS) and across Nevada highway and road lines of operations.

Swift Navigation

Booth #3311

Press Kit: xponential.vporoom.com/SwiftNavigation

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications—including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s and Forbes 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Swift Navigation provides an end-to-end GNSS solution with a line of Piksi® Multi and Duro® receivers and Skylark™ Cloud Corrections Service. Learn more online at swiftnav.com, follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav.

