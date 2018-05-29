Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition NY 2018

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for CWCBExpo NY, a business-to-business event for the legalized cannabis industry, which takes place from May 30 – June 2 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York.

CWCBExpo NY 2018 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire http://cwcbexpo-ny.vporoom.com/