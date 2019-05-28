Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition NY 2019

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for CWCBExpo NY, a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry, which takes place from May 30 – June 1 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York.

CWCBExpo NY press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://cwcbexpo.vporoom.com/

CWCBExpo NY press kits on Virtual Press Office

High Falls Hemp NY

Booth #427

Press Kit: cwcbexpo.vporoom.com/HighFallsExtracts

For more information, visit highfallshempny.com

Threshold Enterprises, Ltd.

Booth #157

Press Kit: cwcbexpo.vporoom.com/ThresholdEnterprises

Source Naturals was created in 1982 by founder and chairman Ira Goldberg to support each individual's potential to enjoy optimal health. At that time, the kind of nutritional formulations he envisioned—for the maintenance of well-being and the enhancement of life—simply didn't exist. The idea of combining many nutrients, herbs and nutraceuticals in one formulation, though common today, was then a rarity. Source Naturals pioneered the concept with Wellness Formula®, now the industry's #1 immune support product.

The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during CWCBExpo NY for the latest news.

