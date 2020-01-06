Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: CES 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for CES 2020, the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, which takes place from January 7-10 in in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Audio-Technica

Booth #20648 - LVCC, South Hall 1

Audio-Technica

Celebrating over 50 years of audio excellence, Audio-Technica is a recognized leader in the development and manufacture of high-quality personal and professional audio equipment. Founded in Japan in 1962 by Hideo Matsushita, the company made its name by manufacturing state-of-the-art phonograph cartridges and tonearms. Today, Audio-Technica is a worldwide group of companies devoted to creating high-performance microphones, headphones, wireless systems, mixers, turntables, phono cartridges and other electronic products.

A reputation for quality, durability, performance and value has made Audio-Technica products the first choice for many of today's top musical artists and audio engineers, and for discerning listeners everywhere. Drawing from its audiophile heritage, Audio-Technica remains dedicated to providing music enthusiasts with great-sounding, innovative audio gear, including the award-winning QuietPoint® active noise-cancelling headphones, popular ATH-M50x monitor headphones, versatile USB microphones, and new Hi-Res Audio headphones and high-fidelity gaming headsets. Learn more at audio-technica.com.

Lioness

Booth #46121 - Sands

Lioness

Founded by ex-GoogleX and Amazon technologists and developed from more than four years of research and development with sex researchers and doctors, Lioness brings patented technology previously only ever seen in research labs into a sleek, easy-to-use vibrator with an intuitive mobile app. Although Lioness may look like a basic sex toy, it's the first and only vibrator to improve orgasms through biofeedback and data.

Their newest launch, Lioness Generation 2, is based on years of working with Lioness customers, analyzing data on 30,000+ orgasms, conducting dozens of user studies, and incorporating the latest machine-learning developments. It will be available to all Lioness users in mid-2020 and is backward compatible for people who already have a Lioness.

In November 2019, Co-founder and VP of Engineering Anna Lee was selected as Forbes 30 Under 30 for 2020 and Lioness won the Women's Health Innovation Spotlight Powered by Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, Lioness Vibrator Generation 2 was selected from hundreds of applicants as one of the top 10 finalists for Last Gadget Standing, one of the longest-running events produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with CTA.

Lioness is also the first vibrator company to have public ads at bus stops across San Francisco. With thousands of Lioness Vibrators sold, we are revolutionizing the way we approach sexual pleasure.

lioness.io

MobileHelp

Suite 29-116

MobileHelp

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals™, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at MobileHelp.com.

MultiTech

Booth #2609 - Tech East Westgate

MultiTech

MultiTech designs, develops and manufactures communications equipment for the industrial Internet of Things – connecting physical assets to business processes to deliver enhanced value. MultiTech has consistently connected customers and we've been doing so for more than 40 years. We're continuing our legacy of consistently connecting customers with the world's first commercially deployable LoRa-based suite of communications devices. MultiTech works with customers worldwide to easily enable cellular, analog, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and GPS Machine to Machine communication capabilities for their Internet of Things applications. For more information please visit multitech.com.

R3M3MB3R.com

Booth #52754

R3M3MB3R.com

Whether personal or business use, at times we all need to R3M3MB3R what was said on a phone call. But listening through hours of recorded calls is a HUGE drag. That's why we built R3M3MB3R-Keyword Search For Your Calls! All of your calls through R3M3MB3R are transcribed speech-to-text, so that in the future when you want to locate where someone said something, you don't have to listen through hours of recording to find the quote. Simply type in the keyword and we will bring you to the keyword instantly. R3M3MB3R.com

Shure Incorporated

Booth #20200

Shure Incorporated

For more information, visit shure.com.

Syndiant

Booth #22043 - LVCC South Hall 1

Syndiant

Syndiant develops high definition light modulating panels and optical engines for near-eye and embedded projection displays. Syndiant's patented all-digital LCOS technology brings high definition performance to the world's smallest personal display devices. The company has offices in Dallas, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China. syndiant.com

