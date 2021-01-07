Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: CES 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for CES 2021, the most influential tech event in the world, which takes place digitally from January 11-14.

Aetrex

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Aetrex

Aetrex Worldwide is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology and orthotics. Aetrex develops state-of-the-art foot scanning devices designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Albert 2, the latest foot scanner from Aetrex Technology, combines all the features a retailer could possibly need in one compact device. Albert 2 offers a simple, quick scanning process that enables retailers to access unmatched data and add-on sales opportunities, while giving the customer a safe, socially distanced, unique in-store experience. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide and performed over 40 million scans.

Alango - Wear & Hear

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/WearAndHear

Alango - Wear & Hear offers a unique line of hearables with our proprietary audio technology to keep ears young and as a by-product, help keep the mind sharp. 15% of the general population experience some level of hearing loss but because degradation is gradual, many don't recognize the decline until it becomes serious. By then many experience increased isolation, depression, and even a decline in overall physical and mental health, including dementia. Our hearing enhancement solutions are stylish, self-fit, multi-functional, and affordable, making it easy to address mild-to-moderate hearing loss before it develops into a much more critical problem.

Ambient Weather

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/AmbientWeather

Ambient Weather has been a market leader in weather stations, environmental monitoring instruments and intuitive web-based dashboards for viewing and sharing weather data for over two decades. Our personal weather dashboard at AmbientWeather.net is the most versatile and intuitive in the industry.

BenjiLock By Hampton

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/BenjiLockByHampton

Hampton Products is a trusted leader and innovator in security hardware products and solutions that are easy to install and use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink's®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, Universal Hardware® and other security brand names, and is actively developing the next generation of connected home products. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

bHaptics

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/bHaptics

For more information, visit bhaptics.com

Bodyfriend

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Bodyfriend

Bodyfriend, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is an award-winning global healthcare and wellness company with more than 1,300 employees, 1,200 patents and 127 stores (2018), with many more distribution channels being implemented. In less than 10 years, the company has become the number one massage chair brand in South Korea and a leading brand globally, with global partnerships including Lamborghini and Marvel, among others. Bodyfriend also manufactures a variety of health and wellness products, including a line of GLED facial beauty masks and line of water purifiers. Bodyfriend was the recipient of the CES 2019, 2020 and 2021 Innovation Awards.

Brondell

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Brondell

Brondell is a modern health and personal care brand committed to bringing true innovation and new technologies to consumers to create healthy environments and enhance the spaces and routines people engage with every day.

Brondell's extensive, award-winning product line is focused on wellness, and purifying the air we breathe, filtering the water we drink and taking care of the body we keep. Healthy by design, Brondell sources the most innovative and technologically advanced air purifiers, water filters and bidets and accessories from around the world and customizes them for the North American market.

DozzyCozy Technology Co., Ltd.

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/DozzyCozy

DozzyCozy understands all your sleep disorders and problems.



The founder has created a series of intelligence with the spirit of "humanized design combined with modern technology" bedding product. Designing ideas come from the experience of sleep. Improper sleeping posture would result in the neck and shoulder problems, which will affect the human body health and lead to serious health warning and health issues. DozzyCozy utilizes technology with "global patented smart pillow" to improve the sleeping problems. Our mission; a well-designed pillow could completely releases the pressure of the day and brings you a refreshing day with full of vitality.

epicnpoc

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/epicnpoc

A thriving French startup comprised of experts in the design and engineering of the user experience.

Ergomotion

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Ergomotion

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich sleep, health, and the overall quality of life. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. The products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. Ergomotion is part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit ergomotion.com.

Future Seating

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/X-Chair

Parent company to the X-Chair Office Chair and Mavix Gaming Chair companies, Future Seating was founded in 2016 with the launch of X-Chair. Future Seating focuses on providing consumers with Ergonomic, high Quality, thoughtfully Designed, seating products.

Incorporating innovative ergonomic features like X-HMT Heat & Massage Technology, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) support, Sci-Float infinite recline and REVOLVE Extended Recline, Future Seating seeks to constantly challenge and redefine what it means to consumers to sit comfortably. All Future Seating products aim to enable high performance and productivity.

iMediSync

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/iMediSync

iMediSync is an AI-driven early detection therapeutic platform for optimal brain health. Early detection is the key for proper treatment; however, few indicators of neurological disorders have been discovered. With advanced EEG (brainwaves) analytics, our AI-driven cloud-based platform overcomes the challenge. Come and join us together!

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D organizations aiming to innovate a better future for society. The Institute focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment, and strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications. ITRI is also dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. For more information, please visit: itri.org/eng.

InnoPhase

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/InnoPhase

InnoPhase is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning, Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Its technology enables an entirely new category of high volume, battery-powered consumer, commercial, industrial and medical applications that are simply not possible using today's wireless semiconductor technology. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery-based IoT market.

InnoPhase is headquartered in San Diego, California. To learn more visit innophaseinc.com.

Innoviz Technologies

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/InnovizTechnologies

For more information, visit innoviz.tech

InWith Corporation

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/InWithCorp

For more information, visit inwithcorp.com

Italian Trade Agency

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ItalianTradeAgency

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental Agency that supports Italian companies' business development abroad and promotes foreign investment to Italy.

ITA is exhibiting at the first-ever, all-digital Consumer Electronic Show 2021 with a delegation of 53 Italian Startups.

With a network of 79 offices in 65 countries, ITA serves as a gateway for enterprises interested in establishing, developing, and expanding business relationships with Italian partners, sourcing Italian products, and pursuing investment opportunities.

More specifically, the agency educates, trains, consults with, publicizes, and otherwise assists small and medium-sized businesses in spreading the Made In Italy brand worldwide. Foreign companies interested in Italian products and services or looking to partner with Italian companies can access a find-your-Italian partner directory, a database with profiles of more than a thousand firms, searchable by sector or product. ITA offers high-level tutoring services to guide foreign investors strategically through the investment life cycle.

ITA has been supporting innovative startups since 2012 when the Italian Government assigned the Agency the task of promoting the participation of startups in specialized international initiatives. Subsequently, with other regulatory interventions, these benefits were also extended to innovative SMEs.

The main goal is to facilitate opportunities to meet and engage with local and international partners, investors, and potential customers through meetings, pitches, and roundtables discussions.

Kono Corporation Ltd.

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/KonoCorporation

For more information, visit konocorp.com

LeddarTech

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions from Level 1-5. This platform is actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart city/factory, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech can be found at LeddarTech.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Leman Micro Devices

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/leman-micro

Leman Micro Devices is the leader in the development of medically-accurate smartphone and mobile device technology for personal healthcare. Its unique V-Sensor™ and e-Checkup-app were developed for integration into smartphones, mobile devices and wearables, enabling users to monitor their own vital signs, including blood pressure, blood oxygen level, pulse rate, temperature and respiration rate, with the same medical accuracy as doctors and clinicians, completely cuff-less and calibration-free. Founded in 2010, LMD is based in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the heart of the "Health Valley".

Lightcircle of Norway

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Lightcircle

For more information, visit lightcircle.io

Lioness

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Lioness

Founded by ex-GoogleX and Amazon technologists and developed from more than four years of research and development with sex researchers and doctors, Lioness brings patented technology previously only ever seen in research labs into a sleek, easy-to-use vibrator with an intuitive mobile app. Although Lioness may look like a basic sex toy, it's the first and only vibrator to improve orgasms through biofeedback and data.

Their newest launch, Lioness Generation 2, is based on years of working with Lioness customers, analyzing data on 30,000+ orgasms, conducting dozens of user studies, and incorporating the latest machine-learning developments. It will be available to all Lioness users in mid-2020 and is backward compatible for people who already have a Lioness.

In November 2019, Co-founder and VP of Engineering Anna Lee was selected as Forbes 30 Under 30 for 2020 and Lioness won the Women's Health Innovation Spotlight Powered by Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, Lioness Vibrator Generation 2 was selected from hundreds of applicants as one of the top 10 finalists for Last Gadget Standing, one of the longest-running events produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with CTA.

Lioness is also the first vibrator company to have public ads at bus stops across San Francisco. With thousands of Lioness Vibrators sold, we are revolutionizing the way we approach sexual pleasure.

LiveArea

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT Intelligence TM, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. Learn more at LiveaAreaCX.com

Medic-lead ltd

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Medic-lead

Medic-lead ltd is UK based company since 2016. A team of experienced doctors, engineers, we have developed the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled wash basin with Internet of Things (IoT) ability. This implements 100% WHO hand wash technique for every user, every time for real time infection prevention in hospitals, hotels, work and public places in smart cities.

The AI- enabled console could be retro-fitted on any wash basin. It uses 60% less water per hand wash episode and the hand wash cartridges use 60% less plastic in packaging.

MIJ Co., Ltd.

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/MIJ

CARE4EAR is an application, it is built for mobile devices intent to help patients with tinnitus sound. Apps can be used for health care, especially for managing chronic tinnitus conditions. Moreover, it is developed, to routine tinnitus care practice. This includes hearing sound / tinnitus test, provide customized care and complete data record of test and result.

AI Tinnitus Counselor" function to maximize tinnitus effect. This app is designed to provide care guide, which care tinnitus by listening to music, guide the entire management process through animation and voice guidance. It also classifies tinnitus by type through different functions of AI care and suggest optimal care. Although there is no cure for tinnitus, while some cases are minor, some require more specific practice to overcome possible long-term care duration (4hrs. per/day, 6 months or more). One must learn to manage tinnitus so, CARE4EAR encourage users to monitor their care process through push alarms.

The big advantage of the new tinnitus care app is that you can use it anywhere, anytime. It is also cost-effective and convenient alternative to face-to-face customized consultation service through AI counselor.

Miscato Limited

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Miscato

Aromeo Sense is a modern wellness device that transforms your bedroom atmosphere into any mood using a synergy of aroma, light, and music therapy. The aromatherapy works through a diffuser body that provides waterless diffusion of 3 natural fragrance pods made from botanical and non-toxic ingredients. Its colored light therapy is from a 40-LED light ring around the diffuser. The device works with Aromeo App, which provides curated music therapy playlists and allows users to customize their multi-sensory settings. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Aromeo Sense features 3 preset modules: Sleep, Relax, and Focus.

Moley Services UK Ltd

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Moley

The Moley robotic kitchen is the world's first fully automated kitchen system, developed by Moley Services UK Ltd. Each customer installation is bespoke, but in general it will include state-of-the-art robotic arms, highly dexterous hands and a full set of IoT smart kitchen appliances, cookware and utensils that have been developed for both for robot and human use.

The robot kitchen is supported by a digital library of thousands of recipes that can be selected and cooked at the flick of a switch.

The platform architecture will be further developed to integrate into restaurants, fast food and commercial kitchens.

Morari Medical

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/MorariMedical

Morari Medical is a pioneering sexual health company, using cutting edge technology to champion male sexual confidence, control, and satisfaction. The Morari team is leveraging its 75 years of collective experience in urology and sexual health to develop a wearable based treatment for premature ejaculation, the most prevalent male sexual dysfunction, estimated to affect 30 percent of men. Morari is developing wearable technology that uses neuromodulation to support sexual satisfaction for men who desire climax control. Morari envisions a world where all beings can create the climactic experience they desire and enjoy their sexuality freely with confidence, curiosity, and control.

NuraLogix Corporation

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/NuraLogix

Preventative health. At your fingertips.

Anura™ is an AI-based app that allows contactless health tracking; using only a smartphone, find out your results in just 30 seconds! Anura™ is the world's first app for contactless blood pressure measurement, without the need for a cuff or another wearable. Anura™ also measures other health indexes, including heart rate, stress levels, and potential health risks with 95-99% accuracy (based on research and clinical studies).

Available in English, Chinese, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Brazilian Portuguese (Japanese to be released later this winter), download Anura™ today from your app store.

Pivot-Solar Breeze

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Solar-Breeze

On a hot day, pool owners are often discouraged from jumping right in if dust and debris loom the surface. Hand-skimming a pool, especially a large one, can be a chore. Ariel by Solar-Breeze is a new robot that eliminates the need to hand-skim a pool by combining the force of solar-power with intelligent technology to collect debris from the surface. After placing the Ariel unit in the pool and turning her on, she effortlessly maneuvers to remove up to 95% of dirt, leaves, pollen, dust, hair, oil and more before the debris decays and sinks to the bottom.

Rise Gardens

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/RiseGardens

Rise Gardens designs state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic produce gardens that make it easy for anyone to grow their own food. The system makes a complicated process productive and fun for gardeners constrained by busy schedules, short growing seasons or access to land in urban settings. The modular, smart IoT platform allows for expansion and enables growing of a wide variety of greens and vegetables. Founded in 2019 and based in Chicago, Rise Gardens encourages better nutrition and healthy outcomes by helping people grow their own food year-round and by partnering with schools to build nutrition education into the classroom.

Scan Shop

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ScanShop

Scan Shop is a 3D model maker that specializes in ecommerce. Using patented scan technology from Scanblue, the US based Scan Shop provides the highest quality product catalog digitization services to manufacturers and ecommerce owners.

Seoul Digital Foundation

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SeoulDigitalFoundation

In 2016, the Seoul Metropolitan Government created the Seoul Digital Foundation to serve as a nexus for exciting city-wide digital innovations in Korea's most prominent economic, social, and cultural hub: Seoul!, In this role, the Seoul Digital Foundation seeks to create a next-generation digital infrastructure for Seoul where safety, transportation, environmental, and other urban issues can be immediately addressed with state-of-the-art digital technologies.

Sequans Communications

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

TMTLAB Inc.

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/TMTLAB

TMT LAB Inc. is a Toronto-based private equity backed firm and it is the creator of Spot Direct®, a patented SaaS platform that enables monetization of video broadcasters, MVPDs and IP video distributors operational infrastructure. For more information visit tmtlab.com.

tonies

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/tonies

tonies is the original, screenless audio entertainment system for children ages 3+ years. We wanted to create a way for kids to experience storytelling in a digital age that stimulates their imagination in ways that a screen cannot. We made the Toniebox for kids (and parents) who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Our robust and growing library includes classic fairy tales, music and popular licensed content from Disney/Pixar, Penguin Random House and Universal, with even more fictional and educational content on the way for 2021.

Typewise AG

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Typewise

Typewise is a Swiss deep tech company, on a mission to make daily lives easier by decoding human thoughts. Their first product offering is a smartphone keyboard created to remove the frustration from typing and change the way users input information into their devices. Typewise combines intelligent autocorrection and text predictions with a multi-language capability, and a dynamic hexagonal keyboard designed for two-thumb typing; the app saves time, increases accuracy, and boosts productivity. Employing 100% private algorithms capable of running offline, Typewise has been designed to always ensure user privacy – the antithesis of most keyboard apps on the market.

Voice Life Inc

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/VoiceLife

Voice Life Inc., based upon a terahertz-based scalable network designed for far field wireless charging, is creating the next advancement in the capability to charge, maintain use and availability of smartphones and other electric-based products and devices.

Voice Life's Technological Foundation

The Company combines blockchain technology with our Far Field Wireless Power Charging System which facilitates a far-field wireless power transfer (transferring power through a combination of radio-frequency waves and terahertz waves) creating the ability for continuous power.

Wavemaker Creative / Crew in a Box

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/WavemakerCreative

Crew in a Box is the world's first professional quality, plug-and-play remote video production solution, and winner of the 2020 IABM BaM Create Award, voted the best technological innovation of 2020 in broadcast & media creation. On-camera talent simply opens the box and plugs it in, automatically connecting the system to a remote team of filmmakers who control every aspect of the shoot, including the integrated 6k cinema camera, LED light, microphones, and teleprompter/Interrotron.

Yoon Ergonomics

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/threeddesk

For more information, visit threeddesk.com

