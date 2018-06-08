Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: E3 2018

NEW YORK, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for E3 2018, the world's premier event for computer and video games and related products, which takes place from June 12-14 at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.
DMarket
Booth #2947
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/DMarket
For more information, visit dmarket.com.
Improbable
Concourse Hall, Meeting Room #8408
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/Improbable
For more information, visit improbable.io.
Ingrem US
Booth #2363
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/IngremUS
For more information, visit Ingremus.com.
MomoCon
Booth #2546
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/MomoCon
MomoCon is the largest gaming focused convention in the Southeast United States. MomoCon 2018 had over 90,000 total turnstile attendance (over 35,000 unique), and hundreds of exhibitors, and multiple esports stages. We are seeking additional guest speakers and exhibitors to reach out to us for MomoCon 2019, May 23rd - 26th. momocon.com
The Abyss
Booth #2847
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/TheAbyss
For more information, visit theabyss.com.
TokenPlay
Booth #2759
Press Kit: e3expo.vporoom.com/TokenPlay
For more information, visit tokenplay.com.
