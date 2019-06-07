Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: E3 2019

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for E3 2019, the world's premier event for computer and video games and related products, which takes place from June 11 – 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Haymaker Headphones

HAYMAKER is owned by Peak Audio LLC, a company founded by Matt Bremyer. HAYMAKER focuses on building products that our customers love, by building in features that allow users to custom tailor their headphones to their liking. HAYMAKER also focuses on delivering products that are worth the spend. All systems are designed by HAYMAKER and feature premium materials, giving fans systems that will last and stay in excellent working condition for the life of the product. For more information on Haymaker, please visit The-Haymaker.com.

VoltEdge, LLC

VoltEdge™ is a new brand dedicated to re-energizing the video game accessory category. We are in the "fanware" business, supporting passionate gamers by creating products that meet their demands and budgets. Founded by two industry veterans, Nima Taghavi and Chris Richards, VoltEdge is passionate about driving innovation and entertainment, producing remarkable products at remarkable prices. For more information visit: voltedge.co.

