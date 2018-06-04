Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: InfoComm 2018

InfoComm 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

Aurora Multimedia Corp.

Booth #C2146

Aurora's history of innovation, from the intro of the 1st non-proprietary, Web-standards-based IP control systems & touch panels, to today's HDBaseT™ and IPBaseT™ IP video distribution solutions – has made us a dominant force in the AV industry. Advanced AV processors with scaling, multi-image rotation, and dual/quad display processing only add to our highly adaptive, diversified product line.

Avnu Alliance

North Hall Meeting Room 234

Avnu Alliance is a community creating an interoperable ecosystem of low-latency, time-synchronized, highly reliable networked devices using open standards. Avnu creates comprehensive certification programs to ensure interoperability of networked devices. The foundational technology enables deterministic synchronized networking based on IEEE Audio Video Bridging (AVB) / Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) base standards. The Alliance, in conjunction with other complementary standards bodies and alliances, provides a united network foundation for use in professional AV, automotive, industrial control and consumer segments.

Bogen Communications, Inc.

Booth #C1162

For more than 85 years, Bogen Communications, Inc. has been a leading provider of commercial amplifiers, speakers, and intercom systems for music, paging, and educational applications.

Chief

Booth #C3683

Chief, a brand of Legrand, has 40 years of proven product and service excellence. Committed to responding to industry needs, Chief offers a complete line of mounts, racks, power, storage and accessories for TVs, displays, projectors and other AV components. With numerous product awards and patented designs, Chief provides innovative mount features and is recognized for delivering quality products and knowledgeable, helpful customer service.

Da-Lite

Booth #C3683

Founded in 1909 by Adele De Berri, the inventor of the Silver Screen, Da-Lite is the leading producer of high quality commercial and residential projection screens globally. With headquarters in Warsaw, Indiana and additional operations in the U.S. and Europe, Da-Lite manufactures and provides projection surfaces, screens and accessories to organizations and venues around the world. Today Da‑Lite's proprietary screen technologies are specified for the most demanding installations from military training simulators to boardrooms and classrooms to home theaters. For more information visit milestone.com/products/da-lite.

Draper, Inc.

Booth #C2347

Magewell

Booth #C3468

Founded in 2011, Magewell (magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, management, processing and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more. Mobile Video Devices Inc. is the North American and South American distributor for Magewell.

Panasonic

