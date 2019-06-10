Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: InfoComm 2019

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for InfoComm 2019, the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America, which takes place from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Bogen Communications, Inc.

Booth #6543

For more than 85 years, Bogen Communications, Inc. has been a leading provider of commercial amplifiers, speakers, and intercom systems for music, paging, and educational applications.

Chief

Booth #2500

Chief, a brand of Legrand, has 40 years of proven product and service excellence. Committed to responding to industry needs, Chief offers a complete line of mounts, racks, power, storage and accessories for TVs, displays, projectors and other AV components. With numerous product awards and patented designs, Chief provides innovative mount features and is recognized for delivering quality products and knowledgeable, helpful customer service. legrandav.com/products/chief

Da-Lite

Booth #2500

Founded in 1909 by Adele De Berri, the inventor of the Silver Screen, Da-Lite is the leading producer of high quality commercial and residential projection screens globally. With headquarters in Warsaw, Indiana and additional operations in the U.S. and Europe, Da-Lite manufactures and provides projection surfaces, screens and accessories to organizations and venues around the world. Today Da‑Lite's proprietary screen technologies are specified for the most demanding installations from military training simulators to boardrooms and classrooms to home theaters. For more information visit milestone.com/products/da-lite.

Draper, Inc.

Booth #1342

HDBaseT Alliance

Booth #921

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors. Today, the Alliance is comprised of more than 200 members, and thousands of HDBaseT products have been installed around the world.

Magewell

Booth #2409

Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, management, processing and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more. Mobile Video Devices Inc. is the North American and South American distributor for Magewell.

Oblong

Booth #4285

Vaddio

Booth #2500

Vaddio, founded in 2003, designs, develops and manufactures professional quality PTZ cameras, Pro AV solutions and a full suite of Unified Communication and Collaboration systems for the audiovisual, collaboration and production markets. Vaddio solutions combine enterprise-class performance with system-configured design and are easy to install and easy to use. Backed by industry-leading support, Vaddio products enhance any AV experience by elevating the science of communication with the Art of Easy.

