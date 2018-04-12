Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018

NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018, the world's premier educational and networking junction for all biomass industries, which takes place from April 16-18 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.
International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018 press kits, news releases and photos are available on the Official Online Press Office, managed by Virtual Press Office/Cision PR Newswire: http://biomass.vporoom.com/
International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office
Advance Conveying Technologies, LLC
Booth #828
Press Kit: biomass.vporoom.com/ACT
A Creative Alternative in the Bulk Handling Industry
Advance Conveying Technologies LLC (ACT) was privately established five years ago due to the shortage of bulk material handling companies. As a result of the crash of 2008, many companies went out of business and/or merged with other companies to minimize overhead. We discovered there was a need for a vertical model bulk material specialist. ACT has a 50,000-square-foot facility with a paint preparation plant.
ACT is a material handling company specializing in handling nonfree flowing materials like woodchips, coal ash, limestone, biofuel feedstock and FGD Gypsum among others. Equipment built by ACT includes belt conveyors, modular overland sealed conveying systems, silo discharger/extractor and rotary plow under pile reclaimers.
Our main focus at the International Biomass show will be our biomass fuel conveying systems targeting difficult biomass feed materials. ACT has developed several sealed modular conveying systems providing flexibility for conveying selection in addition to our cost-effective pipe conveyor system that totally seals the material it is conveying for environmentally sensitive areas.
Please contact ACT or visit Booth #828 for more information on the ash handling system or our other products for your bulk material needs.
The above press kits will continue to be updated throughout the show. Please check back during International Biomass Conference & Expo for the latest news.
Virtual Press Office (http://www.vporoom.com/) is a Cision PR Newswire company. Follow us on Twitter @VPOEventZone or subscribe to our RSS feed for more trade show news. If you have questions about Virtual Press Office services, or if you would like to offer feedback on this exhibitor profile roundup, please email sales@vpoinc.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-press-office-exhibitor-profiles-international-biomass-conference--expo-2018-300628655.html
SOURCE Virtual Press Office
Share this article