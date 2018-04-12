Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018

International Biomass Conference & Expo 2018 press kits on Virtual Press Office

Advance Conveying Technologies, LLC

Booth #828

Press Kit: biomass.vporoom.com/ACT

A Creative Alternative in the Bulk Handling Industry

Advance Conveying Technologies LLC (ACT) was privately established five years ago due to the shortage of bulk material handling companies. As a result of the crash of 2008, many companies went out of business and/or merged with other companies to minimize overhead. We discovered there was a need for a vertical model bulk material specialist. ACT has a 50,000-square-foot facility with a paint preparation plant.

ACT is a material handling company specializing in handling nonfree flowing materials like woodchips, coal ash, limestone, biofuel feedstock and FGD Gypsum among others. Equipment built by ACT includes belt conveyors, modular overland sealed conveying systems, silo discharger/extractor and rotary plow under pile reclaimers.

Our main focus at the International Biomass show will be our biomass fuel conveying systems targeting difficult biomass feed materials. ACT has developed several sealed modular conveying systems providing flexibility for conveying selection in addition to our cost-effective pipe conveyor system that totally seals the material it is conveying for environmentally sensitive areas.

Please contact ACT or visit Booth #828 for more information on the ash handling system or our other products for your bulk material needs.

